Xbox Series X finally gets a November launch date

It’s official: The Xbox Series X will launch in November. Which leaves you roughly two and a half months to realise that you probably won’t have enough cash in your piggy bank to afford a day one next-gen console. It’s bittersweet news however, as while the Xbox Series X is still on track to launch in a month that includes heavyweight games, it’s biggest gun Halo Infinite won’t be around to kickstart the next generation of Microsoft-branded gaming.

“Our vision at Xbox and 343 Industries has always been to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever for our fans, while also balancing the team’s well-being,” Xbox Wire’s editor in chief Will Tuttle wrote.

To do that, we will need some more time to finish the critical work necessary to launch Halo Infinite, which will come in 2021. We have plenty to keep you busy until Chief arrives: There will be thousands of games to play, spanning four generations, when Xbox Series X launches globally this November and over 100 optimized for Xbox Series X titles, built to take full advantage of our most powerful console, are planned for this year.

Anyone hopping into the Xbox Series X ecosystem will have new games to try out on the beefy hardware, such as The Medium, Scorn, Tetris Effect: Connected and a few other exclusives that were recently revealed. In addition to that, Microsoft says that games such as Destiny 2 and Gears 5 will be part of a library of “around 40” other established games available from launch day. New hardware! Old software! But like running better than ever yo.

As for the exact launch date? My money is on November 22, which happens to be the day that the Xbox 360 and Xbox One consoles were launched. Now to see if Sony is finally ready to shift its own release date engine up a gear, and continue playing the longest game of chicken ever with Microsoft.

Last Updated: