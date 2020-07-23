Everything announced in today’s Xbox Series X Showcase

Microsoft’s got a heck of a console with the Xbox Series X. The hardware is impressive, while the Xbox Live and Game Pass ecosystem is a foundation that has been solidified over several years of development and fine-tuning.

What the Xbox Series X truly needs though, is a line-up of games that will be system-sellers. Whereas Sony has built up a reputation over this last console generation as the platform for first-party titles, Microsoft’s line-up has been sporadic at best on that front.

That all changed several years ago when Team Green went on a buying spree, snapping up more than a dozen studios and tasking them with creating the games that would define Xbox in the 2020s.

After years of waiting, it’s finally time to see what Xbox has in store come the end of the year. Here’s everything being announced tonight, so hit F5 to stay updated as we add more content to this post over the next hour!

First up, the pre-show announcements!

Echo Generation

Echo Generation: A turn-based adventure game by Cococucumber coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox One in 2021.

Exomecha

Exomecha is a brand new free-to-play online competitive first-person shooter that takes place in OMECHA, a new and untouched planet with exotic environments.

Hello Neighbor 2

Hello Neighbor 2 is the sequel to the popular stealth horror game about sneaking into your creepy neighbor’s house. You play as a local journalist investigating missing persons reports when you follow a series of clues leading you back to the abandoned house of The Neighbor.

Balan Underworld

Welcome to Balan Underworld: a wondrous show, the likes of which has never been seen before!

And now for the main event!

Halo Infinite

And the show kicks off with a bang! Halo Infinite is taking the franchise in an open-world direction and yes there is a grappling hook.

When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet. Enjoy a first look at Halo Infinite campaign gameplay, captured real-time and representative of the experience on Xbox Series X running at 60FPS and up to 4K resolution.

State of Decay 3

See what’s in store for the next chapter in State of Decay.

Forza Motorsport

Automotive entertainment is reimagined for a new generation.

Everwild

A Unique and unforgettable experience await in a natural and magical world.

Tell Me Why

A new episodic series, from Life is Strange developer Dontnod.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is getting a big graphical upgrade for Xbox Series X

120hz! That’s a whole more hurt!

New Outer Worlds DLC announced, Peril On Gorgon

It’ll be out on September 9.

Grounded

The BIGGEST games get the BIGGEST launch trailers. And then there’s this one.

Avowed

As Dusk Falls

Crossfire X

Psychonauts 2

Destiny 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Which means ALL the DLC and latest expansions will be available as well.

STALKER 2

Warhammer 40K Darktide

Tetris Effect Connected

The Gunk

The Medium

Fable

