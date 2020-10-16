Xbox Series X/S second chance preorders coming on October 19

The future’s knocking at your door, and it’s bringing some much-needed quality of life improvements with it on the gaming front. For a mere R12,000, you too can hop into the next-generation! Here’s the catch though: Supplies are limited. We’ve already seen the PlayStation 5 sell out like the hottest of cakes a mere day after preorders were made available, and even with a larger pool of stock available, Microsoft is also facing a shortage on the sales front.

Good news though! If you missed out on grabbing a Xbox Series X or Series S during the first preorder window, a second chance is coming. Additional stock for the 10 November launch will be made available, as retailers will open up wave 2 of preorders on 19 October. The Series X will set you back R11,999, while you’ll be able to grab the more modest Series S for R6999. You can check with these retailers, on Monday for stock allocation:

Good luck, and happy hunting. Also if you need cash, go outside and fire your gun, and tell your kids Xmas is canceled because Santa just got gunned down by the police.

