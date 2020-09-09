Xbox Series X will launch on November 10 for $499

It’s been a big couple of days for Xbox lately. First, the Xbox Series S was finally revealed, with a decent price to boot! If you’re in the US of A, the console will set you back $299, while locally it can be had for R6,999. What of the big brother console though? The big booty daddy Xbox Series X? That’s going to cost you a bit more: An entire $599 to be exact. There’s also an official release date: November 10.

This is the tweet…



Xbox Series X: $499 (ERP)

Xbox Series S: $299 (ERP)



Release date: November 10



Pre-order starts September 22: https://t.co/Dz5bRsAuwQ | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/MadZl4OOKJ — Xbox (@Xbox) September 9, 2020

But wait, there’s more! For Xbox Game Pass subscribers, there’s going to be a big bonus soon: EA Play will also be added to the service, for free. Yes, free. Here’s the announcement from Microsoft on that:

Today, we’re excited to announce the next step in this journey. We are teaming up with Electronic Arts to provide Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members with an EA Play membership at no additional cost starting this holiday. This means Ultimate members can enjoy EA Play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows 10 PCs, and Xbox Game Pass for PC members get EA Play on Windows 10.

Formerly known as EA Access and Origin Access, EA Play will bring the best of EA to Game Pass, including:

More than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, as well as titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims.

Exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, discounts on EA digital purchases for DLC, games, and more.

Access to trials of games for up to 10 hours from best-loved franchises and top titles like Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21.

Not only will EA Play titles be available on console and PC, this holiday, some of the best EA Play games will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play on Android devices via the cloud at no additional charge.

We’ll hopefully have some local pricing on this console, soon.

Last Updated: