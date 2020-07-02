Xbox Summer Games Fest will give fans a taste of E3 with over 60 game demos to try out this month

WHAT YEAR IS IT

You’ve lucked yourself into a video game console, but your budget has reached its limit. You’ve got enough cash to buy one game to play on it, and if you go over that restriction you’re going to be turning tricks at the harbour for bored sailors to earn some extra cash. Like slight of hand tricks, pulling a rabbit out of a hat and making pigeons appear. What tricks were you thinking of? Gross, pervert.

Anyway, gaming these days requires a prudent mindset, thanks to new titles being great Caesar’s ghost expensive. Finding an opinion that aligns with yours or checking out some gameplay online is never a chore in this connected age, but nothing beats proper hands on time with a game. Demos used to be the in-thing back in the day of video game magazines and demo discs, but they’re an almost extinct species in this current era of betas and Early Access.

Fortunately, Microsoft is bringing them back with a bang. From July 21-27, Microsoft will take part in the Summer Games Fest with “somewhere between 75 and 100” game demos to try out. “These are not normal “game demos.” Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represent the final version,” Microsoft explained.

Many of these demos are early, and some are for games that won’t be out for quite some time. We’ve never done this before; what that means is that you’ll get to experience these games early – some way early – which is awesome, but you should also note that these games will continue to evolve and be polished as they near release. In other words, think of these as akin to “show floor demos” and not necessarily indicative of the final product. And speaking as somebody who has worked in the industry for a while – that’s not a bad thing! In fact, being able to check out games early and then see how they evolve is freakin’ awesome!

Demos will be up for a week, with the full list going live sooner rather than later. Some of the games that will be on demo display include Cris Tales, Destroy All Humans, Haven, Hellpoint, Raji: An Ancient Epic, Skatebird, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown and Welcome to Elk. I’m honestly just here for Skatebird, because I’m in a mood to play me some Tony Squawk Pro Skater.

