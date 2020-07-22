You didn’t see nothing, especially 15 minutes of new Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay, Capiche?

All my life, I wanted to be a gangster. I also didn’t want to end up with an icepick in the back of my neck, so I quickly gave on those ideas and decided that it was the straight and narrow for me. At least until I could release a Frank Sinatra tribute album and be a gangstar instead. For everyone else looking to get some Goodfella kicks, 2K and Hangar 13’s remake of the classic Mafia game should make you an offer that you can’t refuse. And if you do refuse that offer, then I’ve got a collector’s edition with an incredibly authentic severed horse head to sell you.

Anyway, here’s a fresh slice of gameplay to see how the remake is shaping up, courtesy of IGN:

Mafia: Definitive Edition arrives on September 25, although you didn’t hear that from me.

