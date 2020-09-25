You won’t have to wait a decade to play Final Fantasy 16

Like a horny homeopath, I too get hot under the collar when I see crystals. Provided that they form the backbone of Final Fantasy that is, not pure quackery in medicine. Anyway, Final Fantasy 16 is officially coming, as Sony dropped that RPG bombshell during its latest PS5 showcase. The game looks good, it’s a return to ye olde swords and sorcery and if you were expecting turn-based combat to be back, then those ideas are about to join your parent’s expectations for what you’d be in life, in the rubbish bin.

It’s going to be a long wait until Final Fantasy 16 is ready for release then, isn’t it? Maybe not! Bloomberg’s Jason Schrier popped up on the Triple Click podcast (Cheers, Push Square), and claims that the latest Final Fantasy has been in development for a good number of years already:

I’ve heard from people who are familiar with the game’s development that it’s actually been in development for at least four years in some capacity, so it’s coming sooner than people think.

If you pop a tinfoil hat on, you could see some evidence here in that first trailer. It contains plenty of gameplay, showed off a game that was confident in what it’ll look like in action and had a surprisingly sparse number of cinematics. Square Enix games have usually debuted with a pure CGI teaser in the past to get the hype train rolling, but this was certainly different.

Unlike Final Fantasy XV, it sounds like development on Final Fantasy 16 has also been a whole lot smoother. While the fifteenth entry in the core series was magnificent stuff, it’s a miracle that it even made it onto store shelves. That game originally began development in 2006 as Final Fantasy Versus XIII, would undergo numerous changes over several years and was eventually rebranded as a true successor to the likes of the Lightning saga and the still massively popular Final Fantasy XIV when it came out in 2016.

You’ll have to be patient for more news on Final Fantasy 16 though, as Square Enix said the next reveal will come in the new year. Cast a spell of Expecto Preorder with a release date reveal, yo.

Last Updated: