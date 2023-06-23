Have you ever thought to yourself, “Sheesh! I’m just a boring old ‘Average Joe!’” At one point or another, most of us have that thought. We look at other people who are engaging and enigmatic and wonder what it would be like to possess that same combination of charisma and intrigue. But, alas, we don’t do anything about it.

News flash: You can do something about it. Interesting people aren’t usually interesting by default. They make intentional decisions to do things that are out of the ordinary and compelling to others.

In this article, we’ll explore some practical steps you can take to do the same.

What Makes a Person Interesting?

An interesting person grabs attention through a combination of personality, experiences, skills, and knowledge. They usually have an interesting perspective on life that differs from the average mindset. They also have a unique ability to connect with people in a very personal way.

Interesting people usually have a cocktail of different personality traits that blend together to make them engaging. This includes openness, resilience, and a continual thirst for knowledge.

Knowledgeable individuals often come off as interesting due to their capacity to contribute to various topics and discussions. Their understanding of different subjects allows them to share insights and information that many may not know.

4 Ways to Make Yourself More Interesting

If there were a step-by-step script or formula for being more interesting, it wouldn’t actually be interesting. After all, it’s the novelty of interesting people that make them appealing. But with that being said, here are some different pointers.

Stop Trying to be a “Normie”

If you’re spending your life always trying to fit in, you’re doing something wrong. Being “normal” is the easiest way to blend in and go unnoticed.

“Interesting people may intrigue us, but that doesn’t mean they always fit in with others or what’s considered ‘normal,’” blogger Zoe Kaplan writes. “Interesting people often have quirks that make them exceptional. They may like things that aren’t in keeping with the status quo. Nevertheless, someone who’s truly interesting will embrace their uniqueness and care about what they love with no shame.”

For example, what would happen if you legally changed your name at ukdeedpolloffice.org from Daniel Jones to Lord Daniel Jones? Bam! All you’ve done is change some letters on a piece of paper and you’re suddenly more interesting.

Spend Time Learning

Interesting people always have new and…well…interesting things to talk about. That’s because they’re committed to immersing their brains in new ideas. Make it a point to read books, watch documentaries, travel, listen to podcasts, and engage in conversations with strangers. If you do this, you’ll put yourself in a position to always have something unique to talk about.

Spend Time With Different People

There’s a popular concept that says you become the combination of the five or six people you spend the most time with. Who knows how accurate that is, but it makes sense. After all, you start thinking and talking like the people you hang out with the most. So if you want to be more interesting, start hanging out with people who are already interesting. Maybe it’ll rub off on you…

Become a Better Storyteller

Storytelling is a vital aspect of communication that can enhance your “interesting quotient,” if you will. By narrating experiences, ideas, or thoughts in an engaging manner, you can create emotional connections, evoke curiosity, and stimulate interest.

It’s not just what the story is about but also how it’s told—using vivid descriptions, maintaining a good pace, incorporating emotions, and ending with a compelling conclusion—that captures the listener’s attention.

It goes beyond storytelling, though. You also need to be a good conversationalist. This means knowing when to talk and when to listen, maintaining eye contact, responding thoughtfully, and being open-minded. An interesting person is someone who can engage others in diverse topics, invite opinions, and stimulate thought-provoking conversations. (All of which comes with practice.)

Adding it All Up

You’re not going to become a more interesting person overnight. It takes time (and a steady commitment to embracing new experiences and people). But if you’re ready to invest some time and energy in this direction, you will eventually have that element of magnetism that you’ve often envied in others!

