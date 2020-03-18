Comic-Con Cape Town has been officially cancelled

It was inevitable! With many an event being postponed or flatout cancelled, it was only a matter of time before Comic-Con Cape Town had to make a hard decision in the interest of public health and safety. “After the South African Government’s ban on public events over 100 people for a 90 day national disaster period, Reed Exhibitions has confirmed that the 2020 edition of Comic-Con Cape Town will sadly not be taking place,” Reed Exhibitions posted on their Facebook page, confirming that the event will have its debut in 2021 from April 24-27 instead.

“Comic-Con Cape Town is keeping a strong focus on communication with fans through digital channels with regular Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and newsletter updates. Fans will have a choice between refunding their ticket or rolling it over to the new dates in 2021,” Portfolio Director Carla Massmann added.

This process will be managed hand-in-hand with ticketing partner Howler. For fans wondering about the international talent announced to date. We are a close-knit global family. We stay in regular contact with them. Right up until this announcement they remained excited to attend the Con. They are just as disappointed as we are and we will keep you updated on all 2021 guest announcements in due course.”Cape Town, your heroes are still coming. Comic Con Cape Town is not saying goodbye, but rather “see you all soon!” And with their typically positive attitude the team has a silver lining: Comic Con Cape Town will now be a full four epic days in 2021.

Last Updated: