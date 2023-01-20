If it’s your first visit to Governor’s Park chiropractic in Lone Tree, you may be surprised to learn that chiropractic adjustments can actually release harmful toxins into your body. This process, known as toxic release, occurs when toxins are flushed from your body as a result of chiropractic adjustments. When performed by a licensed chiropractor, this toxic release can benefit the overall health of your nervous system.

But what exactly is toxic release? And how do chiropractic adjustments make this all happen? Here, we’re taking a closer look into chiropractic care and revealing just how chiropractic adjustments release toxins.

Do Chiropractic Adjustments Release Toxins?

According to studies, roughly 20 percent of patients will experience some form of toxic release during an adjustment. But what exactly do we mean by toxic release? This refers to the release of certain toxins that build up in the body, which can negatively affect the health of your nervous system. Toxins can build up from stress, an injury, elements in your environment like hazardous materials, or even your own cells. For some patients, chiropractic adjustments can help your body naturally flush out these toxins which can benefit your overall health.

How Do Chiropractic Adjustments Release Toxins?

While our bodies can release toxins naturally, sometimes we all could use a little help, says Healthline. This is where chiropractic care can come in and really make a difference. Chiropractic adjustments can work to correct subluxations, which are issues that arise when the spinal vertebrae are out of alignment. If these subluxations are left untreated, various health problems can arise, such as discomfort, chronic pain, or even nerve interference that negatively affects the entirety of your nervous system.

But why is it so important to release these toxins? It helps to first take a closer look at the nervous system. Your nervous system is composed of two parts: your brain and spinal cord (the central nervous system) and the neurons running throughout the rest of your body (the peripheral nervous system). This complex system of neurons runs throughout the body and enables your brain to communicate with the rest of your body. A healthy, functioning nervous system is essential for practically every aspect of your well-being.

Your nervous system plays a vital role in:

· Voluntary movements (like lifting your arm)

· Involuntary movements (like breathing or digestion)

· Sensory perceptions (touch, sight, taste, etc.)

· Sleep cycle

· Memory

· Critical thinking

· Emotional responses

· Healing

· Heart rate

· Body temperature regulation

And more. Without a doubt, a strong and functional nervous system is essential for quality healthy. However, there are many issues that can afflict the health of your nervous system. Whether from an injury or illness, your nerve cells can become compressed or damaged, which interferes with how they can function and communicate. Over time, this can result in a build-up of toxins in the body.

In many cases, these toxins will build up and develop in pockets of air located along the spinal cord (source). When you’re receiving a chiropractic adjustment and hear a slight “popping” sound, that’s an air pocket bursting and causing the beneficial toxic release. When chiropractic adjustments correct these subluxations and then realign the spine into its ideal position, this can release these toxins and encourage your body to heal naturally.

Are There any Symptoms Related to Toxic Release?

Many patients are concerned that chiropractic adjustments can potentially hurt. However, for the vast majority of patients, adjustments are entirely pain-free. In fact, many patients even find them relaxing and soothing. In a similar vein, some may be concerned about potential side effects or symptoms following toxic release. But again, there are very few symptoms related to this process and receiving chiropractic adjustments.

The most common side effect following an adjustment may be a bit of mild soreness for a day or two after. This is similar to how you’d feel after a solid workout at your gym. But for those experiencing toxic release during their adjustment, there may be additional symptoms to take note of. Some common symptoms following toxic release include:

· Dizziness.

· Fatigue.

· Headaches.

· Fever.

· Sweating.

· Mild nausea.

The severity of any symptoms will depend on how many toxins are released during your chiropractic adjustment. However, most patients only report minor soreness or weakness for a day or two after the toxic release. But by working with an experienced chiropractor, they can “adjust” your adjustments to reduce these symptoms as much as possible.

If you feel any lingering side effects for longer than a day or two after your adjustment, don’t hesitate to speak to your chiropractor. They can determine the source of your symptoms, offer advice, and develop a specific chiropractic care program that works for you.

Conclusion – Do Chiropractic Adjustments Release Toxins?

Receiving chiropractic care from an experienced chiropractor can offer a range of health benefits. Many patients may not even realize that one “lesser known” benefit is that chiropractic adjustments can help your body release built-up toxins. When your body is able to release these toxins, the overall functioning of your nervous system can improve as the neurons are able to communicate and transfer information more effectively.

After the toxic release, it’s common for patients often feel more relaxed, have more energy, and even improved cognitive functioning as their nervous system health improves. The best chiropractor will know exactly which adjustments and methods to utilize to ensure you receive maximum benefits from your visit to their office. If you feel any pain following your adjustment or some type of discomfort or lingering symptoms, speak with your chiropractor immediately. They’ll work to identify the cause of your symptoms and develop a chiropractic care program to best suit your needs.

