Getting Your Life Back on Track – How to Tell People

When you’re trying to get clean and sober, it’s important that you take the time to tell your friends and family about your plans. You want them to know what you’re going through, give them an opportunity to help, and examine where they can be supportive. This might seem like an intimidating task, but it’s much less complicated than it seems, and it’s an important part of the process when you are seeking recovery. Here are 7 reasons why telling people is a good idea:

It Helps You Acknowledge Your Addiction

As you may know, addiction is a disease that affects the brain and body, says NIH.gov. It changes the way you think, feel, and behave. These symptoms can lead to problems at home, work, and even school. Additionally, addiction may lead to financial struggles and relationship problems that are difficult to overcome. The first step toward recovery is recognizing that you have an addiction, and you need help. By telling others that you are going to rehab, you can show that you are ready to work on yourself and your issues to get healthier.

So You Can Take Time Off Work

You might be afraid of losing your job, but it’s important that you take time off work for rehab. Some programs can last several weeks, and you need time to do it if you want to see success. Additionally, because addiction is a disease, you can often use insurance, PTO, and FMLA benefits if they apply to you (see here). There are many different modalities for addiction treatment, and if you need a longer stay in rehab, telling people allows you to take the time off that you need, says Acquarecovery.com.

To Let Your Children Know Where You Are Going

As a parent, you want your children to know where you are going. You want them to know what is happening. If you have children at home and you are going to be away for a while, telling your family is important. You don’t want them to feel abandoned, and if there is a possibility for a visit while you’re in rehab, you can let them know what to expect. If your children are adults and you still talk to them, you may be able to include them in some of the therapies you receive in treatment.

Your Loved Ones Deserve the Truth

Another reason to tell people you’re going to rehab is that your loved ones deserve to know what’s going on with you. If they can be a help to you or a listening ear at any time in the process, they deserve to know. They will have their own feelings about it, which is important for you to accept, but telling them is a great step if you are trying to reconnect or build a better relationship with those you love.

Other People Might Be Able to Relate

You never know who in your family and friends might benefit from rehab or who have been themselves. Sharing that you are going can not help people who have experienced what you have relate better to you. When you tell people that you’re going to rehab, they may feel like it’s a weight off their shoulders that they don’t have to hide their addiction either. They might also be able to offer advice on how best to cope with the situation, or even just a few words of encouragement.

It Allows You To Share Your Story

Telling your family and friends that you are going to rehab is an opportunity for you to open up about yourself and share your story as much as you are comfortable. You may not think it, but your story is valuable and worth sharing. There are many people out there who want to understand addiction, want to help you, and may even be able to support you in your journey. Plus, it helps your health to be able to share freely instead of holding everything in.

It Helps You Build a Community

The truth is, you don’t have to go through it alone; there’s a huge network of support out there for those who want it. For many people, rehab is the first opportunity to open up about their addiction and talk about what led them down that path. By telling your friends and family you’re heading to rehab, you can start to build that network of people who will be integral in your long-term success and sobriety.

