Moving This Spring? Here’s What You Need to Know

Spring is one of the best times to plan your next move. As temperatures begin to rise and the flowers start blooming again, you can comfortably pack and move to your next home without worrying about the weather compromising your plans.

Whether you’re moving across the city or across the country, moving can be a stressful and overwhelming process. It’s important to have a plan in place to ensure you’re on schedule and you’re able to execute a smooth transition to your new place.

Here’s what you need to know in order to have the best move possible.

Do a Deep Clean

The longer you’ve lived in your home, the more items you’ve likely accumulated over the years. As you begin to sort through these belongings, you’ll notice how many things you haven’t used in years and how many things you’d classify as “junk” now.

Conducting a deep clean is an important first step to consolidating your belongings, says BHG. This is especially important if you’re downsizing since you’ll want to avoid your new home feeling cluttered (more details).

Keep Pollen Outside

If you’ve moved previously, you know how many things there are to keep track of. As you’re moving boxes in and out of your home, you might not be aware of the pollen that can accumulate on your boxes and belongings if they’re not securely taped inside.

If you plan to move in the spring, be mindful of pollen counts in your area — they’re often the highest in the springtime. Wipe down your boxes and anything you bring back and forth into your home or moving truck.

Don’t Wait to Hire Movers

When it comes to moving, why put yourself through the stress of physically packing and relocating your belongings? Instead, you may want to consider hiring professional movers — but you don’t want to procrastinate making the call. Spring can be a popular time for those looking to move, and moving companies will start to book quickly. Many companies recommend booking at least one or two months in advance to secure your spot.

For those additional belongings that you’re not ready to bring to your new home, such as seasonal items, you can put them away into storage. You can go to a commercial storage facility for this, or you can have the storage space in your very own backyard. All you have to do is purchase a used shipping container and put your items inside it.

How do you get your hands on a used shipping container? Go to the website Boxhub and browse through the selection of used shipping containers available near you. You can purchase one and have it delivered to your current or new house. Use your shipping container to safeguard your items and have them readily available whenever you need them.

Plan Around the Kids

If you have young children that are still in school, you’ll want to be mindful of their schoolwork and time off before conducting your move — especially if you’re moving to a new school district. In many cases, it may be more effective to plan your move around their spring break. This will minimize the amount of disruption to their school schedule and allow for a smoother transition.

Now that you have the tips you need to get started, it’s time to plan your move!

