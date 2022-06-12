Thinking About Changing Your Trucking Lifestyle?

Many truckers sooner or later think — which way should they choose? Continue working for the company or become an owner-operator? Both there and there are a lot of pros and cons that are worth talking about and worth knowing about.

Let’s say right away that it is difficult to answer this question. For each trucker, some disadvantages will be more significant, some advantages less. Whatever you choose, know that this is the right decision for you. And you can always change it if you don’t like something.

Before we talk about the advantages of working in a trucking company or becoming an owner-operator, you need to ask yourself a few questions:

What is your financial situation? If you are in debt or live from paycheck to paycheck, then, of course, the best solution would be to work in a company. Stability awaits you there.

How do you spend money? If you know how to allocate your budget wisely (see tips at NerdWallet) and monitor the balance on the map, then you can think about your own business.

Do you need more free time for your family? Whatever you answer, both options are suitable for you. The only question is how to build your schedule.

Are you ready to take the time to achieve your goals? If you don’t know how to wait, then it will be difficult for you in business.

Having answered all these questions, it will be easier for you to understand which path to choose.

Working as a trucker in a company

By choosing a job in a cargo transportation company, you choose stability and peace of mind. You don’t have to think about work after your shift. No need to think about other employees. No need to look for money for business development. No need to think about your profits and taxes.

You just drive a truck along a pre-agreed route and get paid.

Your free time is entirely yours. The money earned is completely yours, it doesn’t need to be invested back into work. Also, a big advantage is an independence with the choice of work. If you don’t like the working conditions in one transport company, you can come to another.

Working as an owner-operator

There are advantages in this case as well. For example, you are likely to have higher earnings. Of course, not in the first months of work, but as soon as you find regular customers, your income will grow. Also, tax advantages are waiting for you if you keep your accounting well and have chosen the right form of business activity.

Another distinctive advantage is the ability to choose a truck and other equipment. Company cars are often inconvenient, and there is no way to fix them. When you are the owner-operator, you are free in your desires and their fulfillment.

One of the main advantages is more free time (use it productively by looking at this article). If you urgently need to take a day off, no one will stop you. Take as long a day off as you need. But be careful that the business doesn’t suffer in your absence. The owner-operator can also make life much easier for himself if he uses the help of dispatch companies, as they write on this site. Specialists will take care of routes, invoices, and customers while you drive a truck and run a business.

