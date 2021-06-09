Changing of the guard – new management incoming

Here’s a post I didn’t expect to ever write, and it’s a long one.

Way back in 2007 a young me was sitting in a corporate mini office listening to my boss explain to me that I can’t get the promotion on offer, not because I didn’t deserve it but rather because I was a self taught software developer and according to corporate policy you had to have a degree, of any kind, to be promoted to the glory lands of middle management. The only problem being that my beautiful wife was at home looking after our 2 young kids and I was the single earner in the family so the idea of studying for a degree simply to get a promotion was a pipedream.

However, thanks to the support of my wife and family, that’s exactly what I started doing. So fast forward 6 months and I’m sitting in my study at 4am with a toddler sitting on my shoulders while I completed yet another brain dead assignment for my degree before heading off for my fulltime job and quickly coming to the realisation that I was burning out really quickly. I hadn’t had a moment to relax for 6 months and was well aware that I wouldn’t for another few years and it was in that moment that I decided to start a business that would stick with me for 18 years…

Okay, that’s not true, it was at that moment that I realised I needed something in my life other than full-time work and studying to bring balance to the force. So I started a little blog where I could post about videogames. So I spent a solid 5 minutes researching an available name and what software I needed and then this appeared.

And just look at it, it’s the most beautiful thing no one has ever seen. That amazing header image was created entirely by myself using Paint.Net.

Little did I know that this ridiculous blog would result in me meeting some of the best, and worst, people on this planet and enabling me to experience some absolutely incredible things that are too numerous to count.

I’m sitting here trying to think of the best things that have happened and the memories are flooding back and it’s impossible for me to pick a single one. The two that seem to stick out the most would be my trip to Bellevue in Washington USA, which to this day is the most liveable city I think I’ve ever visited. I was there to visit the Bungie studios and get some hands on time with a sequel to a small little game called Destiny.

The second major event I will never forget was when Activision hired out the entire Staples Centre at E3 and put on a small concert for their clients and media with the likes of Usher, Deadmau5, David Guetta, and a few others performing. I, and a few good friends, decided to pretend we were more important than we were and went upstairs, found an empty box suite, and just decided to occupy it. So there we sat, in a private box in the Staples Centre that was full of free alcohol and food watching some of the top entertainers on the planet. When staff arrived to check the box we just pretended we were meant to be there and you know what, they believed it and we spent the entire evening there. So much like this site, fake it until you make it truly is a solid life decision.

So what now?

Well, that little toddler that was sitting on my shoulders while I was studying has just finished her GCSE’s (Matric in SA). My eldest is finishing A-Levels before heading off to Japan for a bit and my wife is starting university herself in September. It’s all change in my life and I’ve decided it’s time to move on. As such I’ve sold Lazygamer/Critical Hit.

As off today, the 9th of June 2021, I own 0% of the company.

Thank you to everyone who has ever read a single word of the garbage I posted, I’m extremely proud of what I managed to accomplish in the videogame industry in South Africa.

Much like those who win Oscars I have that urge to thank everyone by name who has helped me in this journey, but this journey has been over 14 years now and the only thing I know for sure is that if I try name everyone I will miss out some extremely important people and that will result in people being hurt and while I may be an abbrasive person those who really know me know that I never want that.

So that’s it, I’m out. I wish the new owners absolutely the best moving ahead and hopefully, in a few year’s time, I can look back with regret that I sold the company for so little now that it’s the dominant entertainment platform on the planet.

