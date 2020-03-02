The Last Number – How Devil May Cry 5 resurrected a love letter to over the top action

This article was sponsored. The editorial and content is entirely created in-house, unless otherwise specified.

Eleven years may be a hell of a long time to wait for a game, a period of time that may set expectations sky-high, but for Devil May Cry’s fifth slice of piping hot action? Well worth it. In an age where every game comes bundled with a live service element like an early 2010s inclusion of unnecessary multiplayer, Devil May Cry 5 was heavenly in its preparation.

It was a delicious return to the past, wonderfully archaic in all the right ways and packed full of updates where it needed to be. Devil May Cry 5 was everything you’d expect and then some from a sequel that fans had been hungry for after the fourth game in the series helped kick off the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era.

It was as wildly over the top as ever, trading blows with demons the size of skyscrapers and allowing players to unleash attacks which could level an entire block of buildings if they weren’t careful. It was a fantastic collision of blood, mayhem and rock music mixed with winking homages to cult cinema classics and music that definitely rocked and rolled.

More than all that though, Devil May Cry 5 was a game who wore its heart proudly on its tattered sleeve, displaying a level of emotion which may have been cheesy but was never false in its expression of sheer love and joy for a franchise that revolutionised video games across multiple sequels and one massively underrated remake.

More than all that though, Devil May Cry 5 was a game who wore its heart proudly on its tattered sleeve, displaying a level of emotion which may have been cheesy but was never false in its expression of sheer love and joy for a franchise that revolutionised video games across multiple sequels and one massively underrated remake.

It certainly did help that there was not one, not two but three entire layers of gameplay to experience, creating an interactive trilogy of awesome. With the likes of Dante, Nero and V, Devil May Cry 5 experimented with new styles of play that bridged the divide between the classic action that veterans were accustomed to and exciting new flavours of sword-slinging that a new generation just couldn't get enough of.

The most impressive statement that Devil May Cry 5 made when it was done? It wasn’t the visuals which looked impossibly good, the soundtrack that would have you tapping a hole in your floor thanks to the manic rhythm or the wonderfully cheesy cinematics sprinkled between stages. It was the fact that Devil May Cry 5 was finite. It was a done in one affair, filling your belly and leaving you satisfied with all the glorious mozzarella mayhem and assorted toppings of action within your belly.

Could you dig into to another meal of Devil May Cry 5, amping up the difficulty and going for broke on the leaderboards? Absolutely, and you very well should have done that, but for those of us who only had so many hours in the day once was still plenty. Devil May Cry 5 was proof positive that the best way to build on a franchise wasn’t to always go for broke in the new ideas department.

It was a testament to game design from an older era, polishing what worked and sticking to a recipe while allowing for plenty of quality of life improvements to be felt throughout the adventure. One of the games that has helped cement Capcom and the renaissance it is going through currently, Devil May Cry 5 is pure S-class fun all the way to the bank.

