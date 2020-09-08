Hasbro announces its own virtual convention called PulseCon

We’ve had a lot of conventions for games, movies, and all things comic book related this year, and now Hasbro wants to cash in on the convention business with one of their own. The first-ever online Pulse Con will be hosted virtually on their new Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel from September 25-26.

Delving into their rich range of toy, game and merchandise properties that includes Dungeons & Dragons, G.I. Joe, Magic: The Gathering, Power Rangers, and Transformers, along with licensed brands like Star Wars and Marvel, Hasbro plans to use the convention as an opportunity to interact with fans more while unveiling their plans for the future:

Hasbro PulseCon promises fans a front-row seat to panels, talent appearances, brand reveals, product giveaways and more; connecting consumers to their favourite brands in an immersive, one-of-a-kind setting that, along with the eOne portfolio, will bring fans the best in entertainment, music, and toys. Announcements for new innovations and product reveals will take place for brands including Dungeons & Dragons, G.I. Joe, Magic: The Gathering, Power Rangers, Transformers as well as premier partner brands Marvel, Star Wars™, Ghostbusters, and more.

Along with the new announcements, reveals and panel discussions, the convention will also allow for special discounts on many Hasbro products purchased through a special PulseCon site, though this is only available for people in the US and Canada. (Editor’s note: DAMMIT)

With the likes of Comic-Con and the recent DC FanDome proving to be a massive draw for virtual audiences, virtual conventions are proving to be a good way of connecting companies with their fans. This could easily have the same impact for Hasbro if they can capitalise on the event with some good reveals.

Last Updated: