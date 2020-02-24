Wield infinite power in the new Marvel Villainous board game!

While Disney continues to dominate the box office and grow its streaming service business, it is not the only entertainment medium it has found success in. Some of the recent Marvel and Star Wars based video games have proven to quite popular with fans and lately the brand has also been finding success in the more difficult tabletop climate as well.

In 2018, the company released Disney Villainous: The Worst Takes It All with partner Ravensburger which turned out to be a mammoth success for both companies. It utilised some fairly ingenious strategic gameplay techniques and concepts that saw you play as some of the biggest Disney villains from all the beloved fairy tale adaptations we know and became one of the best selling and critically acclaimed board games of the past two years, winning the Toy Association’s prestigious 2019 Toy of the Year Award.

The company has now announced that they will be bringing the concept to the Marvel Universe, with Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power set to launch in August 2020. The board game will allow players to take on the mantle of five Marvel malefactors, including cover star Thanos, Hela and Ultron with the remaining two villains to be announced in the coming months (possibly linking to another forthcoming movie or TV series – like Loki).

The company has confirmed that the game will be released in the South African market around the same time as the US and other big regions, which is perhaps a further indication that the board game culture in the country is growing stronger every day. Local costs though are not yet clear though the company has set a recommended retail price of $34.99 (R525) in the US, but expect it to be much higher here due to import costs. Some board games currently retail here for around R1000, so expect the prices to be around the same.

Disney also announced several other board games that’ll tie into big movies like a new Jungle Cruise and Hocus Pocus games getting released. It’s unclear yet if these games are getting as local release, but with South Africa’s growing board game culture let’s hope so.

