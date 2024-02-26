10 Considerations Before Committing To Hire, Rent  Or Purchase Of Industrial Floor Cleaning Equipment

Are you looking to optimise the performance and productivity if the cleaning regime at your industrial facility? Do you find that too much time and effort is spent maintaining floor areas for safety and presentation? It’s time to explore Conquest Equipment’s range of industrial floor cleaning equipment, Australia’s best choice for floor sweepers & floor scrubbers.

Conquest’s powerful industrial sweepers and scrubbers are designed to tackle the toughest cleaning tasks, making quick work of built-up dirt and grime on all floor types, from concrete warehouse floors to speciality coatings or painted finishes . But before you make a decision to hire or purchase industrial cleaning equipment, there are 10 essential things you need to consider.

Key Takeaways:

Assess your cleaning needs based on the size of your facility, the type of surfaces, and the frequency of cleaning required.

Weigh the pros and cons of renting versus purchasing industrial cleaning equipment.

Determine a realistic budget that aligns with your business needs.

Consider ongoing maintenance and support requirements, including reliable service support and warranty terms.

Evaluate the cleaning efficiency and performance of different machines, taking into account speed, water consumption, and energy efficiency.

1. What Are Your Specific Cleaning Needs?

Before investing in industrial cleaning equipment, it’s crucial to assess your unique cleaning needs. To make an informed decision, consider the following factors:

Size of Your Facility: Take into account the total area you need to clean. Whether it’s a small manufacturing space or a large warehouse, understanding the size of your facility will help determine the appropriate equipment. Floor Surfaces: Identify the different types of surfaces you need to clean. This can range from concrete to painted hard hard floors, specialty coatings, tiles or other tactile surfaces. Each surface has specific requirements, and choosing the right equipment will ensure optimal cleaning results. Frequency of Cleaning: Evaluate how often you need to clean your facility. Is it a daily, weekly, or monthly cleaning routine? This information will assist in selecting equipment that can handle the required workload. What is being cleaned: Consider the dust, debris and substances being cleaned. Is a sweeper with HEPA filter a safe option, or is wet sweeping to prevent airborne dust required? How heavy or difficult is the substance to remove? Understanding the substance being cleaned will help you determine the right equipment and features required to optimise results.

By considering these factors, you can better understand your cleaning needs and make an informed decision when investing in industrial cleaning equipment or commercial cleaning machines.

2. Rental vs. Purchase: Pros and Cons

When it comes to acquiring industrial cleaning equipment, businesses often face the dilemma of whether to rent or purchase. Each option has its own set of advantages and disadvantages that need to be carefully considered before making a decision that aligns with your specific needs.

The Advantages of Renting Industrial Cleaning Equipment

Flexibility: Renting industrial cleaning equipment provides businesses with the flexibility to choose the machines they need for specific projects or time periods. This is particularly beneficial for companies with fluctuating equipment requirements, such as those contracted in facilities maintenance. Cost Savings: Renting eliminates the need for a significant upfront investment. This can be particularly appealing to start-ups or businesses operating on a tight budget, as it allows for cost-efficient access to high-quality equipment without the long-term financial commitment. Access to the Latest Technology: Renting industrial cleaning machines ensures access to the latest technologies and innovations, without the need to constantly update your equipment fleet. Service Support: Fully maintained rental plans include service and consumables, negating the hassle, responsibility and cost of scheduled maintenance.

The Advantages of Purchasing Industrial Cleaning Equipment

Long-Term Investment: Purchasing industrial cleaning equipment provides businesses with a long-term asset. This is advantageous for companies with consistent cleaning requirements or specialized needs, and can be on-sold at the end of its useful life to offset the total cost of ownership. Customization: Owning the equipment allows for customization options and modifications to suit specific cleaning requirements, providing maximum efficiency and productivity. In-Control: Purchasing the equipment puts you in full-control of the operational costs and maintenance schedule, which can be easier for organizations with siloed Cap-Ex and Op-Ex budgets.

“Renting industrial cleaning equipment provides flexibility and cost savings, while purchasing offers long-term ownership and customization options.”

Before making a decision between renting and purchasing industrial cleaning equipment, carefully evaluate your cleaning needs, budget posture, and long-term goals. Consider factors such as the frequency of use, duration of projects, and financial feasibility. By weighing the pros and cons of each option, you can make an informed decision that best suits your business requirements.

3. Onboarding

Nailing the handover from sales to service is made easier when you have formed a strong rapport with your supplier. Effective and timely communication, as well as a smooth delivery and operator training, ensures you get the maximum value from your investment in a floor cleaning machine.

It is also important to have reliable after-sale support. For this reason, you should enquire about the established assistance contact details and procedures, support and service timelines, and channels to raise any future concerns.

4. Determining Your Budget

When considering industrial cleaning equipment for your business, determining a realistic budget is a crucial step in the decision-making process. By setting a clear budget, you can ensure that you are making a cost-effective investment that aligns with your business needs.

Here are some tips to help you set your budget:

Evaluate your cleaning requirements: Assess the size of your facility, the type of surfaces you need to clean, and the frequency of cleaning required. These factors will help you determine the level of equipment you need and estimate the associated costs. Consider long-term savings: While it may be tempting to opt for the cheapest option upfront, consider the long-term savings that can be achieved with higher-quality equipment. Energy-efficient machines, for example, can lead to reduced utility costs over time. Research pricing: Take the time to research different brands and suppliers to get a sense of the price range for industrial cleaning equipment. This will help you set a realistic budget and avoid compromising quality. Factor in maintenance and support: Keep in mind that ongoing maintenance and support is required to keep you operational. Consider the costs of service all outs, parts and consumables in your budget, to ensure proper maintenance and servicing of the machines.

“Setting a realistic budget for your industrial cleaning equipment is essential to make a cost-effective investment.”

By following these tips and carefully considering your business needs, you can determine a budget that allows you to purchase or hire the right industrial cleaning equipment without exceeding your financial capabilities. Remember, investing in quality equipment that meets your requirements will contribute to the overall efficiency and success of your cleaning operations.

5. Assessing Maintenance , Guarantees and Support

When it comes to choosing industrial cleaning equipment, it’s crucial to consider the maintenance and support requirements. Investing in reliable service and having access to warranty options can make a significant difference in the long-term performance and lifespan of your machines.

Why Maintenance Matters

Maintenance plays a vital role in keeping your industrial cleaning equipment running smoothly and efficiently. Regular maintenance checks help identify any issues or potential problems before they become major disruptions to your cleaning operations. By investing in routine maintenance, you can minimize downtime and ensure that your equipment continues to deliver optimal performance.

The Importance of Reliable Support

Having access to reliable and timely support is essential when it comes to industrial cleaning equipment. Whether it’s troubleshooting technical problems, obtaining spare parts, or seeking advice on optimizing the performance of your machines, a reputable supplier with excellent customer support can provide the assistance you need.

“Reliable maintenance and support are crucial for a hassle-free experience with your industrial cleaning equipment. Don’t overlook the importance of choosing a supplier who prioritizes after-sales service and offers responsive support when you need it the most.”

– Samantha Davis, Facilities Manager at Clean Tech Supplies

Warranty Options

When evaluating different brands and models of industrial cleaning equipment, it’s essential to consider the available warranty options. A comprehensive warranty can provide you with peace of mind, protecting you from unexpected repair costs and offering additional support during the warranty period. Look for terms that include the both parts and labour, so there are no surprises.

Emergency Back-Up

Don’t leave anything to chance! Ask your supplier about the availability of loan machines or short-term hire plans to get you out of a tricky spot in an emergency.

Tips for Assessing Maintenance and Support

Research the reputation of the supplier and check if they have a dedicated support team.

Ask about the availability of spare parts and ensure they are easily obtainable locally.

Consider the supplier’s response time for service and support requests.

By assessing the maintenance and support aspects of industrial cleaning equipment, you can make an informed decision and ensure that your machines remain reliable and efficient throughout their lifespan.

6. Evaluating Cleaning Efficiency

When it comes to industrial cleaning equipment, evaluating cleaning efficiency is crucial for optimizing productivity and achieving effective results. Different machines can have varying impacts on cleaning efficiency, and considering key factors such as cleaning speed, water consumption, and energy efficiency is essential for making an informed decision.

Cleaning Speed

One of the primary considerations when evaluating cleaning efficiency is the machine’s cleaning speed. A faster cleaning process can significantly reduce downtime and increase productivity in commercial and industrial settings. Look for cleaning machines that offer high-speed capabilities to ensure efficient and time-saving cleaning operations.

Energy Efficiency

In addition to water consumption, energy efficiency is another crucial aspect of evaluating cleaning equipment. Energy-efficient machines can help reduce electricity costs and contribute to a more sustainable cleaning operation. Look for cleaning machines with energy-efficient features such as programmable settings, power-saving modes, and optimized power usage.

“Investing in industrial cleaning equipment with high cleaning efficiency is a smart decision for businesses that value productivity and sustainability. By carefully considering cleaning speed, water consumption, and energy efficiency, you can choose the right machines that deliver optimal cleaning results while minimizing environmental impact.”

By thoroughly evaluating cleaning efficiency and considering factors like cleaning speed, water consumption, and energy efficiency, businesses can make informed decisions when selecting industrial cleaning equipment. Prioritizing efficiency not only improves productivity but also enables businesses to contribute to a sustainable future.

7. Understanding Safety Features

Noise Reduction: High-traffic areas often require cleaning during specific hours, so choosing machines with low noise emissions is important. Look for equipment that is designed to minimize noise pollution, ensuring a quieter and more comfortable working environment for your staff. Note that hearing protection is still recommended for extended exposure to low levels of noise. Safety Interlocks: Consider machines with safety interlocks that prevent operation unless all safety measures are properly engaged. These interlocks can include features like emergency stop buttons, safety switches, and lock-out/tag-out systems, reducing the risk of accidents and injuries. Anti-Slip Features: Industrial cleaning equipment should have anti-slip features on handles and foot pads to prevent accidental slips and falls. This is especially important when working in wet or slippery conditions. Visibility: Choose machines that offer clear visibility of the cleaning area, and ensures the machine is visible to pedestrians and other vehicles. Features such as LED lighting, adjustable headlights, and clear sightlines can improve operator visibility, reducing the chances of accidents or missed spots.

Remember, prioritizing ergonomics and safety features not only protects your staff but also enhances efficiency and productivity. By investing in equipment that prioritizes user comfort and safety, you can create a safer and more productive cleaning environment for your business.

8. Consider your Environmental Impact

As sustainability continues to gain significance in the business world, it is crucial to prioritize the environmental impact of your industrial cleaning equipment. By choosing eco-friendly options, you can not only contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment but also reap several benefits for your business.

Reduced Carbon Footprint

Opting for environmentally friendly electric industrial cleaning equipment can significantly reduce your carbon footprint. Electric sweepers and scrubbers are designed to minimize energy consumption and emissions, helping you lower your overall environmental impact. By investing in energy-efficient models, you can contribute to a greener future while also potentially reducing your energy costs.

Healthier Work Environment

Traditional cleaning equipment often relies on harsh chemicals and toxins that can be harmful to both the environment and your employees’ health. On the other hand, eco-friendly cleaning machines use safer and biodegradable cleaning agents – or none at all – ensure a healthier work environment for your staff and helps to protect against chemicals seeping into delicate waterways.

“Choosing eco-friendly industrial cleaning equipment not only benefits the environment but also contributes to a healthier work environment for your team.” – Mark Johnson, Facility Manager

Compliance with Environmental Regulations

By investing in eco-friendly industrial cleaning equipment, you can ensure compliance with environmental regulations set by the Australian government. These regulations aim to protect the environment, conserve natural resources, and encourage sustainable practices. By aligning your business with these regulations, you can avoid potential fines and penalties.

Positive Brand Image

In today’s environmentally conscious market, customers value businesses that prioritize sustainability. By using eco-friendly cleaning equipment, you can enhance your brand image and attract environmentally conscious customers. This can help differentiate your business from competitors and build trust and loyalty among your target audience.

Choose models with energy-efficient features and low water consumption.

Opt for machines that utilise biodegradable and non-toxic cleaning agents, or no added chemical.

Consider investing in equipment with recyclable components for reduced waste.

By considering the environmental impact of your industrial cleaning equipment and making environmentally conscious choices, you can contribute to a sustainable future while reaping the benefits for your business.

9. Optional Upgrades and Accessories That Cater to Specific Business Needs

Not all businesses are the same. And neither are their equipment needs.

Some commercial and industrial floor cleaners can be customised with optional attachments or add-ons that serve a specific or unique need for your business.

Perhaps your company adheres to strict WHS protocols and requires additional safety attachments be fitted, such as seat belts of flashing beacons. Or, perhaps you need assistance with meeting the road registration requirements in your state.

Whatever the need, it’s always best to discuss with a specialist expert who can make recommendations regarding the right customisations for your business.

10. Training Support – now and ongoing

For the safety of both the operators and the machine, as well as ensuring optimal cleaning results are achieved, you will need to consider training needs within your organisation.

Ask about the availability of training and re-training of your operators, and any support materials that may be available such as training videos, daily maintenance charts and checklists. Some hi-tech scrubbing machines even feature built-in training videos and instructions, accessible from the LCD touch-screen control display.

Conclusion

After exploring the various aspects of industrial cleaning equipment and the factors to consider when making a decision to hire or purchase, it is evident that taking an informed approach is crucial for Australian businesses. Industrial cleaning equipment plays a vital role in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene standards, improving productivity, and ensuring the safety of your cleaning staff.

By assessing your specific cleaning needs, understanding the pros and cons of renting versus purchasing, and determining a realistic budget, you can make a decision that aligns with your business goals and financial capabilities. Additionally, considering factors such as maintenance and support, cleaning efficiency, ergonomics and safety features, and environmental impact will help you choose the most suitable equipment for your facility.

Researching reputable brands and suppliers is essential to ensure the quality and reliability of the equipment you choose. Reading customer reviews and testimonials can provide valuable insights and help you make an informed decision. Remember, investing in the right industrial cleaning equipment can have a significant impact on the cleanliness, efficiency, and overall success of your Australian business.

