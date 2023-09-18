1660 Super vs 3060 – Comparison of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super vs Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

The choice of a graphics card can significantly impact your gaming and creative experiences. In this detailed 1660 Super vs 3060 comparison, we will explore two powerful contenders from Nvidia’s lineup – the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. Both cater to different needs, and understanding their technical nuances is crucial in making an informed decision.

Technical Specifications – 1660 Super vs 3060

To begin, let’s delve into the technical specifications of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060:

Specification Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Architecture Turing Ampere CUDA Cores 1408 3584 Base Clock 1530 MHz 1320 MHz Boost Clock 1785 MHz 1780 MHz Memory 6 GB GDDR5 12 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit TDP (Thermal Design Power) 125W 170W Ray Tracing Cores N/A 28 Tensor Cores N/A 112 Transistor Count Not specified 13.2 billion

Now that we have a clear understanding of their specifications, let’s dive deeper into the comparison.

Performance – 1660 Super vs 3060

Performance is the cornerstone of any graphics card comparison. Let’s evaluate how these GPUs perform in various scenarios.

Gaming Performance

GTX 1660 Super

The GTX 1660 Super is a powerful card for 1080p gaming. It handles modern titles at high settings with impressive frame rates. While it’s not tailored for 4K gaming, it excels in providing a smooth gaming experience at 1080p.

RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 takes gaming performance a step further. It’s optimized for 1440p gaming and handles 4K gaming reasonably well, especially with DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) enabled in supported titles. The inclusion of ray tracing and DLSS also enhances visual fidelity and performance in compatible games.

Content Creation and Professional Workloads

These GPUs also play a crucial role in content creation and professional applications.

GTX 1660 Super

The GTX 1660 Super, with its Turing architecture and 1408 CUDA cores, handles content creation tasks reasonably well (source). It’s suitable for tasks like video editing, graphic design, and 3D modeling.

RTX 3060

The RTX 3060, with its higher CUDA core count and dedicated Tensor and Ray Tracing cores, is a more potent option for content creators. It excels in tasks like video rendering, 3D rendering, and other GPU-intensive workflows.

Ray Tracing and DLSS

Ray tracing and DLSS are key features in Nvidia’s RTX series.

Ray Tracing

The GTX 1660 Super does not support ray tracing. This means it won’t deliver the advanced lighting and reflections seen in ray-traced games.

The RTX 3060, on the other hand, includes dedicated ray tracing cores. This allows for realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections in supported games.

DLSS

DLSS is a groundbreaking technology that uses AI to upscale lower resolutions, providing better performance without compromising image quality. The GTX 1660 Super does not support DLSS.

The RTX 3060, however, includes Tensor Cores, enabling DLSS in supported titles, resulting in improved frame rates at higher resolutions.

Memory and Memory Bandwidth

Memory capacity and bandwidth are vital, especially for high-resolution gaming and content creation.

GTX 1660 Super

The GTX 1660 Super features 6 GB of GDDR5 memory on a 192-bit memory bus. While sufficient for most 1080p gaming and content creation tasks, it may be limiting for 4K gaming and large-scale professional workloads.

RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 offers 12 GB of faster GDDR6 memory, providing ample room for high-resolution textures and models. While it shares the same 192-bit memory bus as the GTX 1660 Super, the faster memory more than compensates for the narrower bus.

Power Consumption

Power efficiency is a key consideration, especially for users with limited power supplies or those aiming for energy efficiency.

GTX 1660 Super

The GTX 1660 Super has a TDP of 125W, making it relatively power-efficient considering its performance capabilities.

RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 has a slightly higher TDP of 170W due to its increased power demands from the additional CUDA cores and ray tracing capabilities. However, it still provides impressive performance-to-watt efficiency.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Let’s summarize the advantages and disadvantages of each GPU for a quick reference:

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super

Advantages:

Excellent 1080p gaming performance.

Suitable for content creation tasks.

Lower power consumption.

Affordable pricing (if available).

Disadvantages:

Lack of ray tracing and DLSS support.

Limited 4K gaming capabilities.

Limited VRAM for high-resolution content creation.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Advantages:

Exceptional 1440p gaming performance.

Ray tracing and DLSS support.

Ideal for content creation and professional workloads.

Generous 12 GB of VRAM (see this Reddit discussion).

Balanced power efficiency.

Disadvantages:

Higher price point (if available).

Availability challenges.

My Opinion – 1660 Super vs 3060

In conclusion, the choice between the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 depends on your specific needs and budget.

If you’re primarily a 1080p gamer and content creator with a tight budget, the GTX 1660 Super offers excellent value. It delivers smooth 1080p gaming performance and handles content creation tasks well.

For gamers looking to push beyond 1080p and explore 1440p gaming with the added benefits of ray tracing and DLSS, the RTX 3060 is the superior choice. Its 12 GB of VRAM and enhanced CUDA core count make it a versatile option for both gaming and professional workloads.

Availability and pricing are key factors to consider in today’s market. Prices and stock levels can fluctuate significantly, so it’s essential to keep an eye on multiple retailers and review websites for the latest updates.

For additional information and benchmarks, you can refer to articles on reputable websites such as TechSpot, Tom’s Hardware, and AnandTech.

Ultimately, your choice should align with your specific use cases, budget constraints, and the availability of these GPUs in your region. Also, please check out our 2070 Super vs 3060 article.

