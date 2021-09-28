4 Tech Trends to Watch in Home Security

As our reliance on technology continues to grow, there will be increased demand for more smart home devices, including alarm systems. In fact, studies show that just under 70% of homes in the US have at least one smart home device, such as smart door locks, alarms, doorbells, cameras, lights, window sensors, and thermostats. While such devices are often there for the sake of conveniece, many are meant to improve home security in a variety of ways. They make sure that doors are locked, windows stay closed, and homeowners know who’s at their door, for example. Such security-focused smart devices are predicted to become even more popular in the near future. Here are some trends to watch for in the home security space.

1. More Importance of Feeling Safe at Home

Home security systems used to be largely marketed toward people who were gone all day and wanted to ensure their house was safe from burglars while they were at work. But when the pandemic began in 2020 and most people stayed home for months, there was a shift toward feeling safe at home. Instead of buying security products that would alert people to someone breaching the perimeter of their home while they’re away, they changed their focus to keeping a close eye on who was at the door while they’re home.

After all, more than ever, people were having deliveries dropped off at the front door after ordering household necessities, groceries, and fast food online. They wanted to see who was ringing the doorbell before they answered so they could grab their deliveries while avoiding close contact with anyone at the door. Additionally, the pandemic put more focus on indoor video use, as people wanted a way to keep an eye on elderly relatives living in other households. With many people still keeping their distance and working remotely, these new trends in home security have continued throughout 2021.

2. Emphasis on Interoperability

As more people get additional devices installed in their smart home, there’s a focus on ensuring everything works well together. This doesn’t necessarily mean all devices have to be the same brand, but they should integrate seamlessly with most other popular smart home devices so they can easily control them all at once.

In fact, according to BusinessInsuranceUSA.com, which offers alarm system installer insurance, interoperability is one of the most important security trends to pay attention to this year. No one wants to have to buy new smart window sensors and door locks after buying a new home security surveillance system. They want them all to work together as a streamlined unit that will improve home security, so expect top brands to focus on interoperability from now on.

3. Demand for Voice-Controlled Smart Devices

Another home security trend is that more popular devices will be voice controlled, according to TechRepublic.com. This is especially important at a time when the world is recovering from a pandemic that taught us all that touching surfaces is an easy way to spread germs. Voice-controlled devices can reduce the need to constantly wipe down surfaces with antibacterial solutions in any household.

So expect to see more touchless smart devices that let you simply say commands to improve security and comfort at home. These might include voice-controlled lights, door locks, speakers, window shades, garage doors, thermostats, video cameras, and more.

4. Virtual Alarm Installation and Monitoring Services

The pandemic has taught us that not every service needs to be done in person. Many can be done completed virtually instead, and that includes alarm services. For instance, some security companies have started offering virtual installation services, in which they use video to walk customers through installing a new alarm or camera. This improves safety for customers, as they get fewer people coming into their home.

Customers can also give security companies virtual walk-throughs of the house to get suggestions on how to improve security in the house. Home security monitoring and troubleshooting can be done virtually, as well. In general, the ability to provide home security services with less contact than ever is a trend that may be here to stay.

These are just a few of the home security trends that experts have seen since 2020. Security companies and smart home device providers alike should pay attention to them if they want to stay competitive in this market.

