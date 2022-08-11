4hz Laptop Buying Guide – What Laptop to Buy?

Hertz (hz) is a measure of refresh rate. The higher the Hertz, the smoother the picture will look on your laptop. If you’re looking for a 4hz laptop, we’ve looked at the available options to narrow down your choices for you, and give you a good selection of high-quality laptops to choose from. No matter which of these you purchase, you shouldn’t regret your choice…

Acer Swift 3

We like this one because of how lightweight and thin it is. That means you can store it just about anywhere and take it with you wherever you go. It’s pretty powerful for its size, and it’s also really affordable considering all the features it offers, says Which. What kind of features are those? You get a really great display (14 inches) as well as excellent 1080P resolution. Those work together to give you incredible visuals, and the keyboard has a backlight for your convenience. That makes it a lot easier to use the laptop in the dark.

The color contrast is great, with vibrant colors that make visuals pop. It’s also a really good keyboard for typing because of how well spaced the keys are, with the layout making for comfortable use over long periods of time.

Pros:

responsive keyboard

keyboard backlight

lovely display

thin and lightweight

Cons:

kind of flimsy

low battery life

ASUS VivoBook Flip

This is another very thin, lightweight laptop, and it’s designed to be used as either a tablet or a laptop. The backlit keyboard is a nice touch, and something that we think ought to be standard for these kinds of devices. It also offers an extensive battery life- close to 8 hours during normal use, says FirstPost. You get a big, bold 14-inch screen, and a powerful 8 gigabytes of ram with this laptop. It offers HD resolution and includes a fingerprint sensor for extra security.

Pros:

compact and easy to transport

impressive battery life

keyboard backlight

big screen

Cons:

doesn’t include an ethernet port

has no optical drive

Lenovo IdeaPad

This is another good option if you’re looking for something along the same lines as the other laptops we showed you. You get a 14-inch screen and 16 gigabytes of storage space (source). The Lenovo IdeaPad offers 4 gigabytes of ram and a full year’s warranty. Like the other laptops we’ve talked about already, this one is very thin and doesn’t weigh much, so it’s easy to take with you. It runs really fast, with a speedy start up and powerful processing capabilities. However, it may not be powerful enough to run modern video games. Games with little processing requirements will run fine on there, but don’t expect it to run any graphical powerhouses.

Out of the laptops we are comparing here, this one probably has the most uncomfortable keyboard. If you’re just using the keyboard for browsing the Internet, it’s no big deal, but if you’re regularly typing up documents, your hands might get cramped after a while.

Pros:

extensive warranty

lots of power and storage space

well designed for ease of use

fast processing power

lengthy battery life

Cons:

not powerful enough for gaming

keyboard spacing needs work

Apple MacBook Air

This powerful laptop boasts an Intel Core i5 processor. That makes it really fast and convenient to use. You can even install turbo boost on this laptop for more processing power. It comes with eight gigabytes of ram and tons of storage space- up to 256GB. All that power comes with some drawbacks, though, as the laptop can overheat when you are gaming or otherwise using a lot of processing power. It tends to stutter as well when it’s being overworked.

The resolution is excellent as well, offering 1440×900 on the 13.3-inch display. If you have used the previous version of this 4hz laptop, you will notice that this one has a better display, faster processing power, and better battery life.

Pros:

processes quickly

lots of storage space

excellent display

good battery life

Cons:

can overheat easily

may stutter when overworked

What to Look for in a 4hz Laptop

If you want to find a 4hz laptop that will serve you well and be worth the money you are paying, you should be looking for specific features and comparing your options. Here are some factors to consider before you make your purchase.

How You Will Use It?

Will the laptop be used for school, work, gaming, or something else? You’ll want to make sure that the laptop can handle the work it will be doing. The keyboard layout, processing power, storage space, and other aspects of the 4hz laptop will need to be taken into consideration based on how you plan to use it.

Processing Power

This determines how quickly a laptop will load pages, open apps, and handle various tasks. A higher processing power means that you will be able to enjoy a very smooth experience, even while performing functions that take up a lot of power. The higher the processing power, the more tabs you can keep open and the quicker they will operate.

Screen Resolution

If it matters to you how clear and defined the picture is when you use your laptop, you will want to pay special attention to the resolution and visual fidelity of the device. This determines how good movies look and how clear, vibrant, and defined the images look on the screen. It might not look quite as good as an IMAX film, but it certainly will be good.

Battery Life

If you don’t want to always be plugging the laptop in for a charge, then you should consider the battery power of the device. Keep in mind that battery life changes based on how you are using the laptop, but a longer battery life means less time spent charging and more freedom for you.

Summary

Buying a 4hz laptop can be simple if you know what you are looking for and you find a few good options to compare. Take time to closely contrast your choices to find one that will work well for you, comparing all of the factors we mentioned, along with pricing, size, weight, and built-in features.

