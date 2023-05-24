7 Different Websites and Apps to Help You Learn a Foreign Language

Learning a new language has become an essential skill in today’s globalized world. With thousands of languages spoken across the world, the ability to communicate in more than one language can clearly enhance both personal and professional opportunities.

And, thanks to the many mobile apps and online resources available these days, language learning has become easier than ever before – it’s no longer restricted to traditional classroom environments.

Let’s explore some benefits you can get from learning a second or third language, along with the various apps or websites you can use to perfect your skills seamlessly!

Perks of having Multilingual Skills

The ability to communicate confidently in more than one language comes with various benefits. For example, a person who can speak multiple languages may be more marketable in the job market as they can probably communicate more effectively and cultivate deeper relationships with global partners and clients.

Additionally, being multilingual helps build cultural understanding and fosters relationships with people from different linguistic backgrounds. Besides being an asset as far as business communication is concerned, people who speak multiple languages are also thought to be better problem solvers since language learning promotes creative thinking and decision-making that accommodates different perspectives.

In a nutshell, multilingual skills can attract benefits such as the following:

The Biggest Benefits of Being Multilingual

Improved Interaction : Speaking a second language allows you to interact with people from different cultures and backgrounds, building stronger relationships and understanding. It can help break the language barrier in gaming, social media, dating, and professional interactions.

: Speaking a second language allows you to interact with people from different cultures and backgrounds, building stronger relationships and understanding. It can help break the language barrier in gaming, social media, dating, and professional interactions. Career Opportunities : Being multilingual opens up more job opportunities, especially in international corporations and organizations.

: Being multilingual opens up more job opportunities, especially in international corporations and organizations. Improved Cognitive Abilities : People who speak multiple languages have been shown to have better cognitive abilities such as improved memory, multitasking, and problem-solving skills.

: People who speak multiple languages have been shown to have better cognitive abilities such as improved memory, multitasking, and problem-solving skills. Better Travel Experience : Knowing the local language enhances your travel experience as it allows you to communicate with locals easily.

: Knowing the local language enhances your travel experience as it allows you to communicate with locals easily. Business Opportunities : Multilingual speakers have an advantage in the business world as they can easily communicate with potential clients or partners from different countries, expanding business horizons.

: Multilingual speakers have an advantage in the business world as they can easily communicate with potential clients or partners from different countries, expanding business horizons. Enhanced Self-confidence : Acquiring new language skills can boost your self-confidence, proving that you are capable of learning and adapting to new situations.

: Acquiring new language skills can boost your self-confidence, proving that you are capable of learning and adapting to new situations. Personal Growth: Learning a new language is an enriching experience that promotes personal growth and development, increasing cultural awareness and appreciation for diversity, says TheConversation.

7 Websites and Apps You Can Use to Learn a Foreign Language:

As earlier mentioned, you do not always have to attend a classroom physically to learn a foreign language. There are many tools out there to help you do it in the comfort of your home or office, or even while on the go from your favorite internet access device.

Some popular language learning platforms include that are well worth checking out include:

1. Duolingo

Great for complete beginners and intermediate-level speakers, Duolingo is a free app that offers fun and interactive lessons, including listening, speaking, reading, and writing. Lessons are organized into short modules that can be completed on your mobile device or PC. The app also includes a helpful feature that reminds users of their daily goal to maintain discipline.

2. Rosetta Stone

Rosetta is yet another well-known language-learning software that uses an immersive teaching method to teach new vocabulary and grammar. It is available on desktop and mobile devices for a subscription fee.

A well-established language learning software, perfect for students who are looking to build a strong foundation in speaking, writing, and reading English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, and a host of other languages.

The immersive method allows learners to absorb new vocabulary easily while keeping them engaged with online and offline lessons.

3. Babbel

Babbel offers bite-sized lessons with real-life content which helps learners develop their conversation skills quickly. It offers a wide range of courses in different languages ranging from beginner to advanced levels. The subscription fees vary depending on the course you choose.

4. Memrise

Offers gamified learning experiences with courses created by other users of the platform. Its creative gaming-oriented approach makes language learning an enjoyable activity by combining video clips with mnemonics and practice activities. The app is free but offers premium features for a subscription fee.

5. Mondly

Mondly is known to provide daily conversation practice through interactive chatbots, voice recognition technology, and audio lessons with native speakers. The app offers both free and paid versions. It features free daily vocabulary and basic grammar exercises that keep learners engaged, along with interactive AR/VR-enhanced language lessons that allow you to know how any object around you might be called in your target language.

6. Lingoda (Live Online Classes)

Lingoda provides live group classes with native-speaking teachers in virtual classrooms. Courses include French for everyday life as well as other languages like German, Spanish, and English. If you want to learn a new language in an exciting way from anywhere with only an internet connection, Lingoda could be the perfect online school to try.

7. Busuu

Finally, Busuu offers courses created by in-house language experts along with peer-to-peer conversation practice through video calls with native speakers (more information). The app is free, with premium features available for a subscription fee. Their peer-based conversation avenues allow you to communicate directly with experienced native speakers of your target dialect on Zoom or Skype calls.

Choosing a Language Learning App/Platform

When choosing a language learning website or app, it’s essential to consider a few factors so you can find the one that works best for you. Some of these considerations may include the following.

Price (Free versus Premium): One of the first things to consider is the price as different platforms may have varying subscription rates, free trial periods, and modes of payment available.

Some platforms are “completely free”, while others offer premium services with additional features such as live one-on-one tutoring sessions, language exchange programs, and more lessons. It’s important to assess your budget and determine which platform provides the correct balance between affordability and value.

Offered languages and proficiency levels : Another factor for consideration is the availability of languages offered and their proficiency levels. Some apps like Babbel provide specialized courses based on specific industry needs such as travel, business, or medical, whereas other apps offer a broader library of less commonly spoken languages.

: Another factor for consideration is the availability of languages offered and their proficiency levels. Some apps like Babbel provide specialized courses based on specific industry needs such as travel, business, or medical, whereas other apps offer a broader library of less commonly spoken languages. Apps versus website delivery : It may also be important to evaluate if language classes are delivered via mobile apps or desktop applications and whether they require an internet connection. This allows you to access the content at any time conveniently.

: It may also be important to evaluate if language classes are delivered via mobile apps or desktop applications and whether they require an internet connection. This allows you to access the content at any time conveniently. Overall accessibility: Finally, another crucial factor is considering how accessible each language learning platform is for use on various devices including computers, tablets, and mobile phones. Many platforms focus their offerings on app integration due to its portability over websites optimized solely for larger displays and a higher level of configurability options on computers.

In conclusion, learning a new language offers numerous benefits, from improved job prospects and cognitive skills to personal growth and cultural awareness. Thanks to the variety of language learning platforms available online, students have an easier time accessing lessons than ever before. Despite your reasons, the above few points will hopefully guide you in the right direction.

