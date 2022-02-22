7 Effective Ways to Use Video in Email Marketing

Probably, it’s hard to imagine a person who has never heard of email. Emails has long since become an integral part of our every day routine – something we start a new day with and pretty much often end with, too. Being one of the most crucial and conventional communication tools worldwide, emails offer limitless opportunities for marketing specials of all kinds. Despite the speedy development of other competitive practices and techniques, recent studies unequivocally prove email to hold its position as the most efficient and effective marketing tool, according to Forbes. Speaking about email, the first association it will evoke among most people in their minds will most likely be a text combined with some images. However, ma growing number of experts chooses to incorporate video in their marketing email, which is definitely becoming a trend that will stay with us for a long time. Whereas the steadily increasing amounts of money (see here) spent on video advertising indicate that very few doubt its effectiveness, one might not be that conformable with the concept of combining email and video into one unified marketing tool. That’s why we collected 7 most useful practical tips on how you can make the best use of videos in your emails.

Indicate ‘Video’ in Email Subject Line

When customers receive a new email, usually they expect to see just another text. Adding video to your email will help you stand out among other countless emails received daily. To make sure your email catches the customer’s eye from the fist second, make sure you include the word ‘video’ in the subject line of the email. It will definitely prompt the recipient to quickly open it and find out what it’s all about.

Make Your Email Look Organic

The graphic design of your email is always important, because it makes the first impression about your business on customers and partners. And when you combine video, text and maybe even images in one email, it’s crucial that you do it in a natural and organic form compelling to the recipient. Of course, it requires some extra time and skills; however, you can streamline the process and use to VistaCreate formats.

Use Personalized Video

Everyone likes to feel special and tended to. No matter how exactly video is embedded in your email, consideration should be given to its content. A personalized video makes your recipient feel that this email was designed solely and individually for them, which for sure will contribute to a higher response rate among customers.

Customer Success Story Video

When a prospective customer is looking for a service or goods, normally they would collect as much background information as possible to base their final choice on. This also includes advice and customer experience feed from their friends, colleagues and peers. Adding a video of customer success story to your marketing email will help the new customers to get an answer to the question, “What do other people think about this business?”

Use Video to Promote Events

Since any event is an activity, what can be a better way to advertise it rather than a video? Remember, seeing is believing. For example, if a customer is looking for a new Spanish language school, a perfect solution would be a video depicting real Spanish classes, a brief interview with a teacher and feedback from current students. If you organize events on a regular basis, it will be an excellent idea to make a short positive video recapping a previous event.

Use Video on Behalf of Company CEO

The top management of any business is believed to be high-fliers who don’t directly interact with ordinary customers. A video of, let’s say, CEO talking about their company, its products and services, and what else it has to offer to the customer can make a big difference. It conveys the message that the managers of the business care about every single customer. Also, it’s a great opportunity to showcase the company culture.

Use GIFs in Your Video Emails

Marketing is by no means a serious multibillion dollar sphere with a pool of highly-paid experts. However, don’t forget that all work and no play makes your customer a dull boy, so sometimes using funny and sweet GIF animation is a win-win situation. However, as efficient as it is, this option might not be always justified for any occasion and any target audience. Thus, before utilizing it, launch a thorough analysis of your customer profile and preferences.

Modern digital marketing business is a face-paced quickly changing environment, where if one wants to succeed, they should keep abreast of every evolving trend. Whether one is ready to accept it or not, the merging of such powerful marketing tools as video and email significantly contributes to the open and click rate and, consequently, ensures a boost in sales. We hope with this article you are on the bright side of things and will try it out!

Last Updated: