A new leak reveals a new super-sized Moto G9 device is on its way

Motorola may have recently just announced a new Moto G9 Play, which forms part of their budget phone line-up. However it appears that Motorola wants to offer something that provides a little bot more bangs for the buck and bridges the gap a little between budget and flagship, according to new leaked listing on Orange Slovakia’s website of a Motorola G9 Plus phone (as first reported in The Verge).

Motorola devices have not exactly set the world alight of late, with many of their most popular phones like the Edge Plus or foldable Razr not really able to compete with the giants like Samsung, Huawei and Apple. In tackling the budget market though, they may be able to make a dent and bring some of their good ideas in a place where they know their competitors are not bringing their A-games.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus. courtesy of Orange Slovakia.https://t.co/Pr4Ept5mOx pic.twitter.com/iKs9m6iNSA — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 6, 2020

The leaked Moto G9 Plus promises a device with fantastic battery life with a massive 5000 mAh battery – something which even many high-end devices don’t provide – and a 64-megapixel main camera, which is also a decent offering for the price range. The devices will come with a 6.81-inch 1080p display, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD), and run Android 10 out of the box. What we don’t know is the processor the hone will be using though considering the existing Moto G9 Play has a Snapdragon 662 processor, I wouldn’t be surprised if this device offers the same – and with a battery of that size, it should last a fair amount of time given that processor. Something phones tend to not do these days.

The rumoured cost of this device according to the leak is around $300 (R5500) which is about the right price for something that is bridging that high-end and budget gap. It’s still just a leak for now with Motorola not officially announcing anything official, but we all know how these days leaks are pretty much as good as the real thing.

