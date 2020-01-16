According to Twitter’s CEO, the company will probably never add that edit button

We’ve all been there. You want to look smart to your tens of followers and say something witty to only realise later that an errant typo has made you look like a blithering idiot. You want to go and edit it, but twitter won’t let you and deleting it entirely is going to mean you miss out on the number of views, likes and retweets it’s already accrued.

It’s an annoying little problem when using Twitter which leaves your mistakes and bloopers for the world to see. It’s a problem that doesn’t look likely to go away. Ever, if Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has his way, as revealed in a recent Q&A Video with Wired where the question was once again raised.

Although Twitter users have long wanted the ability to edit their mistakes, the company has seemed to never want to play ball with the idea, claiming that they want to “preserve the vibe” that came with the platform initially starting as an SMS and text message service where such luxuries were simply not possible. There are good reasons for editing tweets, he says, like fixing typos and broken links, but also malicious applications, like editing content to mislead people.

It’s a little bit of a silly decision by Twitter, to be honest, and their reluctance to create a simple edit feature has surprised. Yes, there are ways of just deleting the tweet and repost a newer one with the correction, but it would be more professional, especially for companies, if they could just edit it. Hopefully, they change their mind in time, but now for, just double and triple-check those Tweets before pushing that tweet button. And remember to please not tweet and drive.

Last Updated: