Adobe promising big speed boosts to video encoding in Premiere Pro with new update

Improved graphics is not just about fancy hardware, but it also has a lot to do with how software makes the most of the hardware it’s running on. Adobe is promising a new update that should provide better graphical performance for its Premiere Pro software as they optimise it for all Nvidia and AMD GPUs.

According to the company (via The Verge), the 14.2 update includes GPU-accelerated encoding using Nvidia’s hardware encoder for the company’s Quadro and GeForce graphics cards, with the promise that video editors will be able to export high-resolution videos up to five times faster than by just using the CPU. The changes also apply to Adobe’s Media Encoder, After Effects, and Audition apps. Manish Kulkarni, senior engineering manager at Adobe, had the following to say about the partnership with Nvidia which they believe will see massive improvements in encoding times with the changes:

These improvements are the result of years of collaboration between Nvidia and Adobe to deliver high-quality applications and tools to creators. With new support for NVIDIA GPUs on Windows, exports are hardware accelerated leveraging the power of the GPU to make Premiere Pro more powerful and keep video creators productive and nimble.

This next generation of hardware is certainly bringing about some big developments on the graphical front in both the hardware and software and it will be exciting to think what graphical gems we could be seeing from the gaming and graphical worlds once companies truly tap into the potential of all the new technologies currently being developed.

