Nvidia to finally stop support for Windows 7 and 8

No matter how much companies try and get people to move over to their new software products, there will always be people who refuse to change and will persist with using old tried and tested software, regardless of how bad it is. Microsoft has been trying to move people off of its old operating systems Windows 7 and Windows 8 (does anyone honestly still persist with that latter awful OS) for many years now, along with its ageing browser Internet explorer.

Well for gamers Nvidia is going to play a helping hand in moving people off of these ageing operating systems in announcing that the company and finally dropping support for Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 later this year with Drivers only being available for Windows 10 from October and only critical security updates maintained on these older OS through to 2024:

The vast majority of our GeForce customers have migrated to Windows 10 OS. In order to ensure GeForce owners experience the best possible security, support, and functionality, Nvidia will now focus on Windows 10 operating system.

Considering Microsoft has already dropped support for these older operating systems, this movie from Nvidia should come as no surprise as there is no point in them investing effort into technology that is probably not supported by many games anymore in any case. The company believes that the vast majority of its user base has already migrated across and hopefully this news will help those last few dinosaurs to make the digital evolution to Windows 10.

Though according to Statcounter, while there are 1.3 billion Windows 10 devices around the world, Windows 7 still makes up 15 percent of all total Windows versions, while on Steam that number is reduced to 2 percent. Small, but sizable enough numbers to perhaps explain why NVidia has continued their support even when Microsoft is trying to get people to move over.

Seriously though, if you are one of the few people using these operating systems and wanting to get a new graphics card – rather spend your money and get Windows 10 instead. It will provide a far better performance boost than any graphics card will provide on those older versions.

