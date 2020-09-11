AMD announces date for new GPU reveal

With a new console generation forthcoming, the release of a new stunning Unreal engine, and computer graphical power more powerful than its ever been, its an exciting time to be alive for a gaming enthusiast. AMD might be powering our next generation of consoles, but Nvidia showed last week that it is still a major player in the PC market with some new cards that promise to double the power of existing cards and already makes the next generation of consoles feel obsolete in comparison.

AMD wants to ensure that it is not game, set, and match so soon though and is getting ready to announce their new graphics cards, including the RX 6000 series, the same cards that will power the new consoles. And now we know when that reveal will happen: 28 October.

AMD #RDNA2 architecture and Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards will bring the best of Radeon to gamers worldwide. Learn more October 28. pic.twitter.com/CZJRxTBe6m — Radeon RX (@Radeon) September 9, 2020

Built on AMD’s new RDNA 2 architecture, the new cards will support all the required real-time, hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable rate shading that are a graphical requirement of this next generation of gaming. Nvidia really showed that they are capable of stepping up to graphical power beyond what is even claimed in the new consoles though and so it will be interesting to see exactly how AMD’s new cards will appeal to PC gamers, especially at a value perspective, which is what gamers will really look for.

AMD is also planning to host another event on 8 October focusing on their CPUs and the Zen 3 architecture. So, October could be a big month for the company as it hopes to power more gamers PC and become the hub for the next-gen gaming space, both console and master-race related.

