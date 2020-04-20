Apple wants to sell you R13 000 wheels for your Mac Pro

Editor’s note: I genuinely thought this was a joke from Apple and sat on this story for few days. But…it’s not a joke. This is real.

As much as we can claim that the PC is the master race just out of the sheer power and usability upgrade options available, the truth is that the maintenance of computers is not always so much fun. While you could argue that fixing and upgrading different parts is cheaper than forking out money for a whole new console, it is a constant maintenance cycle that costs time and money, something which can be frustrating when all you want to do is sit down and play some games.

To ease those burdens and holes that your wallet has burnt into your backside by now, think of how the process could be worse. After all, imagine needing to fix a Mac PC. One does not simply customise a Mac, as the parts are pretty exclusive, and you need to often work via an Apple store if there is a need to fix or upgrade something on that device. What if all you needed to do was fix the feet that it came with or get some wheels for it to make moving it around even easier?

Well then, even seemingly minor upgrades like that are bound to make even the richest Apple fan take a step back and contemplate how they get suckered into this money pit. Exactly how much will a pair of Mac Pro Wheels Kit and Mac Pro Feet Kit set you back? Believe it or not, $699 and $299 respectively. Yes, now that you’ve recovered from almost choking on your coffee, Apple is expecting you to pay the price of a decently powered PC just so that you can put wheels on your Mac. To be fair, the Mac Pro wheels are slightly cheaper when you buy them as part of a Mac Pro configuration, but they’ll still cost a ridiculous $400 when you buy them that way.

And that’s not all, because Apple also says that while both kits come with a quarter-inch to 4mm hex, that “additional tools are necessary” for installation. Probably tools that you may need to fork out another fortune for. It seems ridiculous that something as innocent as small wheels for your PC or new feet should ever cost so much money. And now you know why Apple is the richest company in the world.

So the next time you need to fork out a wad of cash to upgrade your graphics card, be grateful that at least you don’t need to buy Apple-branded wheels as well.

