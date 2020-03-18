Big tech companies are working together to fight COVID-19

Covid-19 might be bringing out the worst in humanity with all the panic buying, scaremongering and refusal to adhere to proper social distancing taking place. It has, however, also brought out the best in some people and especially with regards to the big tech companies who have officially declared in a shared statement that they’re working together to help fight the spread of misinformation around the virus and better improve the coordination of efforts to help in the fight against it.

A joint industry statement on COVID-19 from Microsoft, Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Reddit, Twitter and YouTube: pic.twitter.com/uKEXvjMuBi — Microsoft (@Microsoft) March 17, 2020

The technology industry is working closely together in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world on COVID-19 response efforts. Read our full statement. pic.twitter.com/Xn0fhyJLXm — Google Public Policy (@googlepubpolicy) March 17, 2020

The statement doesn’t go into detail on exactly how they are jointly fighting this information and exactly what information they are sharing amongst each other, though we have already seen updates from several companies on the different things they were doing separately to help out in various ways with the pandemic.

Let’s hope that we can continue to see more progress made by these companies, not only in ensuring that people stay correctly informed with the right information, but that their remote working tools which allow many companies to be productive in these circumstances can also continue to be improved following several outages that have taken place over the past few days on platforms like Microsoft Teams, Slack, Zoom and Google’s Meetups.

That and the robots that they will continue to develop that will eventually replace us anyway. I guess we might as well start to get used to life being at home while robots take our jobs.

