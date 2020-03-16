Bill Gates steps down from the Microsoft board to focus on philanthropy

It’s the end of an era for Microsoft as Bill Gates finally says goodbye to the company for good. Gates is officially stepping down as chairman of the board of the tech giant and while he has not worked for Microsoft in an official capacity since 2008 and even stepped down as CEO as far back as 2000, he has always maintained some form of influence on the tech giant through his membership of the board and therefore part of the strategic vision of the brand.

While Gates will focus more on his philanthropic objectives with his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Microsoft will operate under its new leadership which has so far showing fruits with current CEO Satya Nadella doing a stellar job in returning the company to the lofty standards of its early days following a slump in the 2000s. Nadella confirmed the news of Gates’ reduced involvement in a press statement:

It’s been a tremendous honour and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years. Bill founded our company with a belief in the democratizing force of software and a passion to solve society’s most pressing challenges. And Microsoft and the world are better for it. The board has benefited from Bill’s leadership and vision. And Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill’s ongoing technical passion and advice to drive our products and services forward. I am grateful for Bill’s friendship and look forward to continuing to work alongside him to realize our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

However, all that been said, while Gates has stepped away from any “control” in the company, he will remain a major shareholder and is still available as a technical adviser to Nadella, so expect him to still provide some valuable insight to Microsoft wherever possible, even if he no longer has a final say in the matter.

