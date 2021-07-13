Bitty Boomers Review

You have probably seen these little guys pop up somewhere while browsing – tiny round Bluetooth speakers shaped like characters from a variety of fandoms. From Spiderman, Chewbacca, and Spongebob to Jack Skellington or a Fortnite Loot Llama, there is something that will make everyone go “I need this!”.



I am the proud owner of two of these beauties – a Mandalorian and The Child (baby Yoda) to go with it. I got mine from raru.co.za, but you can find them on Takealot and a whole range of other local sites.



The cuteness factor is obvious, but how do they hold up?



The sound quality is quite decent. You won’t have the neighbours calling the cops on your parties, but the Bitty Boomer nicely amps up your phone sound, much better than other knock-off Bluetooth speakers I have tried in the past. The volume goes quite high – I rarely put them at full volume – and the sound is clear.



As an added bonus, you can pair two Bitty Boomers with each other, to create more of a stereo sound (or just have them in different areas of the house, so you don’t need to move your devices around while listening to your favourite playlist and doing chores). The range is also impressive – I have had my phone playing videos a few rooms over, and the Bitty Boomer picked up the sound where I was sitting.



The only negative I have experienced with these, is the short battery life. The official claim is that they last up to 5 hours, but I have found this to be closer to 3. So you will be able to listen to that entire podcast, or have a streamer entertain you in the background while you work out, but you will have to charge them after one or two listening sessions. They come with Micro USB cables and do charge quite quickly.



I am a massive fan of geeky stuff that also serves a functional purpose, so I really enjoy the Bitty Boomers. I currently have the Mandalorian parked in the kitchen for podcast listening while doing the dishes, and The Child hangs out in my bedroom to entertain me with YouTube videos while I get ready for the day. As long as you remember to charge them regularly, these tiny speakers are a fun addition to your space.



