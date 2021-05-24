Build some virtual Lego models with friends in this new AR Lens app for Snapchat

I’m not a fan of Snapchat and have never bothered to use the app as I feel like it has nothing new to really offer me. However, you need to give the company credit for continuing to come up with innovative little applications and this new one might just be the best one yet that could make me want to at least try it out.

Making use of clever augmented reality technology, Snapchat is introducing a new “Connected Lenses,” feature which allows Snapchat users to connect and enjoy an AR experience or game together — even if they’re not in the same physical space. And to introduce this new feature, they have partnered with Lego to allow people to build a model together through augmented reality, even if they aren’t in the same room:

Getting to play Lego with friends without needing to interact in person or have to fear stepping on those painful blocks afterward, what’s not to like? Augmented Reality is one of those technologies that hasn’t really found enough mainstream use yet and while this is certainly not the greatest application of the technology that I’ve seen, it’s one that certainly looks like a lot of fun and should offer up many fun experiences for people that are fans of Lego’s many different models.

Snap will also be releasing a new Lens Studio which will allow other companies to build tools and new experiences for the AR lens, which should mean that there could be many more exciting AR experiences coming the way of Snapchat users.

