Buy Instagram Followers: Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers in 2023 (Real & Genuine) 

Best Pick: BuyInstaFollowers.xyz is the best site to buy real, non-drop, high-quality Instagram Followers.

Over the past decade, Instagram has seen a significant boost in its usage and influence upon its users, be it businesses, influencers, or any brand or marketing body. Instagram has gained a unique dominance among its users and other online platforms and especially among Gen-Z.

While it is advisable to grow your profiles organically, buying Instagram Followers can lend a helping hand in the growth and popularity of your profile.

Wondering where to buy Instagram Followers from? We got it covered for you!

Take a look at the 7 Best Websites to Buy Instagram Followers that we went through thoroughly and brought up to meet your needs.

Best 7 Websites to Buy Real Instagram Followers –



Before we move further with our best options, let us take a quick overview of these 7 websites.

WEBSITE PLANS + PRICES CUSTOMER-CARE USER RATING (/10) 1. BuyInstaFollowers.xys Cheap + Free Demo 24×7 9.7 2. Ookfy.com Affordable + Custom Plans 24×7 9.2 3. Firezup.com Affordable + Variety 24×7 9.0 4. Buzoid.com Average Prices 24×7 8.7 5. Viralft.com Custom Plans 24×7 8.7 6. Adflee.com Affordable Prices 24×7 8.3 7. Qlizz.com Affordable Prices 24×7 8.0

Now, since we have a brief overview of the 7 best websites, lets dive in further to know more about these –

HIGHLIGHTS WHY CHOOSE? 1. Starting at $2 1. Non-Drop Followers 2. Easy-to-use interface 2. Overall rating of 4.7 3. 100% genuine 3. Provides free Demo of 10 Users 4. Premium Plans to Suit Every user 4. Variety of Payment Options



Our list opens with the website – BuyInstaFollowers.xyz, well-known for its genuine and trustable services going on for several years now. Having many happy customers, this website does not let you regret your decision to buy Instagram followers.

The users get a free demo of 10 followers, also trusted security along with a lifetime guarantee for non-drop followers. It’s 24×7 available experts, guide the users through any of their issues and help make the buying process easier.

Know More – BuyInstaFollowers.xyz

2. Ookfy.com

HIGHLIGHTS WHY CHOOSE? 1. Starting at $1.9 1. Overall rating of 4.5 2. AI-Supported Services 2. Place Custom Orders 3. Real Followers 3. 24×7 Customer Guidance 4. Affordable Deals 4. User Profile Analysis



Ookfy.com is known for its next level services, and successful order completions. The site uses AI to analyze the user’s profile and provide the desirable targeted Instagram Followers.

Moreover, the website allows the users to place custom orders as per their requirements instead of bounding them to buy a certain number of Instagram followers at once. The website is known for its authenticity, and assurance of no bot followers.

Know More – Ookfy.com

3. Firezup.com

HIGHLIGHTS WHY CHOOSE? 1. Starting at $1.9 1. Overall rating of 4.2 2. Flexible Payment Options 2. 100% Authentic 3. Genuine Followers 3. 24×7 Customer Service



When it comes to buying Instagram Followers, Firezup.com helps its customers in growing their profiles much easily and saves them from being struck in the platform’s algorithm.

The website is affordable, starting at a price of $1.9 per 100 followers, and uses genuine methods to ensure the users receive 100% real and trustable followers that won’t cause any trouble with their profiles.

Know More – Firezup.com

4. Buzoid.com



HIGHLIGHTS WHY CHOOSE? 1. Starting at $1.9/100 Followers 1. Ensures Customer Safety 2. Quality Trusted 2. 24×7 Guidance 3. Affordable Bundle Deals 3. Quick Delivery Service



Quick delivery within a short span after successful payment makes a strong point for Buzoid.com. The website comes with a range of affordable bundles to choose from, making it a fit for most of the users, be it an influencer, business or a brand.

The website provides user registration options, to help keep them updated about the recent and upcoming deals and discounts. Also, the payments are managed with a well-structured portal supporting several pay options.

Know More – Buzoid.com

5. Viralft.com

HIGHLIGHTS WHY CHOOSE? 1. Benefits to Registered users 1. 24×7 Customer support 2. Easy to Use 2. Improve Overall Instagram Profile 3. Instant Delivery 3. Track Your Order



Viralft.com provides genuine and trusted Instagram Followers, within minutes of your successful purchase. The users can track their order on-site and know the progress. The interface uses AI-Tools to check and provide relevant targeted followers.

User-Safety and confidentiality of critical information is no worry on this website, and its previous customer reviews lead a solution to your hesitation in buying Instagram followers from Viralft.com.

Know More – Viralft.com

6. Adflee.com

HIGHLIGHTS WHY CHOOSE? 1. Simple Interface 1. Easy Procedures 2. Fast Service 2. Get Real Followers 3. Provides Multiple Services 3. 24×7 Customer support



Adflee.com provides an ever-ready customer service to solve user’s issues, while also keeps a track of the customer’s profile growth after delivery of Instagram followers. It is an AI-based website, that assures no misguidance to the users and instant access to all services at one place.

Any business, individual or brand can go for this website to buy Instagram followers without any hesitation, it has deals and packages to support the needs of every kind of user.

Know More – Adflee.com

7. BuyXFollowers.xyz



HIGHLIGHTS WHY CHOOSE? 1. Worldwide Service 1. 100% Authentic 2. Timely Updates 2. 24×7 Expert Guidance 3. Easy-to-use Services 3. Follow-Up Services



Qlizz.com is widely known among social media stars, brands or agencies. It is an international website, ready to provide services in any corner of the world. The website ensures no fake followers and keeps the customer away from any risky exposure.

Timely after-sale services are the specialty of this website. It even guides and helps its users to enhance their presence on Instagram.

Know More – Adflee.com

How to Buy Instagram Followers?

Considering buying Instagram followers for your profile, but not sure about HOW to buy? We got that too covered for you. Take a look at the things to keep in mind –

First, knowing Where to Buy Instagram followers is important. For that, we have provided the 7 best genuine sites above.

Instagram followers is important. For that, we have provided the 7 best genuine sites above. Second, once you select the relevant website , consider the packages provided, and know what’s the best pick for your needs.

, consider the packages provided, and know what’s the best pick for your needs. Third, select the desired payment option, and proceed to pay.

Lastly, once the payment is confirmed, just sit back and see your followers shoot up!

In case you face any difficulty during the process, the customer support teams are available 24×7 to help you sort them.

Things to Know While Buying Instagram Followers –

Buying Instagram followers comes with several things to be kept in mind. Some of them are –

Know that buying Instagram followers does not mean success in a blink.

You must keep your profile PUBLIC before placing an order.

before placing an order. Always buy Instagram followers from trusted and reliable sources like the websites we mentioned.

Remember to focus on Organic Growth, as despite of anything, it’s the golden way to make your place on Instagram.

as despite of anything, it’s the golden way to make your place on Instagram. Do not Sit Back and Relax! Buying Instagram followers is just the start of game, remember being consistent in your work is always a priority.

is always a priority. Focus on driving traffic towards your profile, using your other social media handles.

Do not consider buying Instagram followers from cheap and random sites.

Buying Instagram followers carelessly can ruin your profile instead of improving it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) –



Do I Need to Keep My Profile Public When Buying Instagram Followers?

Yes, since buying Instagram followers means new accounts adding to your list, it is important to switch your profile from private to public before buying Instagram followers from any website.

How Do I Know How Many Followers I Need to Buy?

The number of Instagram followers to buy entirely depends upon the user’s requirements, says CNBC. Like, if you want to become social media influencer, you might need several thousand followers (source). On the other hand, if you wish to introduce your brand, you may go for a few thousand followers at first.

Will My Purchased Instagram Followers Drop After Some Time?

If you go to buy Instagram followers from some random and unreliable website, you may receive bot followers, and that may drop after some time. But the websites we mentioned are trusted and provide 100% real and genuine non-drop followers.

Is Buying Instagram Followers Safe for My Profile?

Yes, buying Instagram followers is completely safe for your profile if you are buying from genuine and reliable websites like the ones we mentioned. But if you go for random and cheaper websites that may cause you some trouble with fake followers.

Will My Purchased Instagram Followers Help Me Promote My profile?

The websites we suggested provide followers that are real accounts, but as such there is no guarantee that the followers would help you promote your profile or content. For promotions, you may opt for paid or free promotions provided by several settled Instagram identities.

How Long It Takes to Get My Instagram Followers Delivered?

Delivery of Instagram followers varies from site to site. Some websites provide quick delivery starting within minutes of your purchase, while some may take a few hours to start and finish the delivery process.

Can The Websites Misuse My Crucial Credentials?

Well, it is always advised to look for genuine websites when buying Instagram followers. The websites we listed are genuine and ensure user safety and security. But it is advisable to opt for payment options that do not reveal your details, such as using crypto for your payment.

Can Buying Instagram Followers Increase My Sales?

Although the websites we listed provide genuine followers, that does not guarantee any sudden boost in your sales. Yes, with increased reach and visibility, it may help you perform better. But you must always focus on organic growth followed by consistency, quality and timely promotional activities.

Why Buy Instagram Followers?

When it comes to buying Instagram followers, the main question arises is Why? To answer this question, we have a simple list of reasons to buy Instagram Followers for your profile! Let’s look at it –

Helps boost profile growth

Enhances account visibility

Instagram suggests your content to users more

Overall credibility enhances

Helps in brand introduction and building

Thus, buying Instagram followers can be helpful, but it does not mean that you should only rely on these, as the overall growth depends upon your quality-content and interactions with your followers.

Today it’s all about social media, everyone and everything is somehow related and dependent upon social media. It takes a large audience and followers to stand out aloud on the platforms. But it’s Devil of a Job to gain followers and engagement on Instagram while starting from scratch.

The problem arises while gaining Instagram followers. Due to constantly changing algorithms, irrelevant content, least interactions, etc., it becomes really challenging for the users to gain more followers and grow on the platform.

So, to overcome these initial hurdles in growth phase, people prefer to buy Instagram Followers from various websites to give a kick-start to their profiles, that enhances their follower count, reach, and user’s confidence as well.

Conclusion –

Instagram has opened a big way for everyone willing to achieve something. But people usually lose hope in their initial phase being unrealistic with their expectations. It takes time to start from scratch, and buying Instagram followers can help you start a bit better than rest and speed up your growth process.

We recommend the most reliable and trusted 7 websites to buy Instagram followers in 2023, to help ease things for you. But remember, focusing on your content, promotions and communication remains important irrespective of everything!

Last Updated: