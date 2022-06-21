Collaborative Learning – Next Step of LMS Evolution

Collaborative learning is using social components to enhance the learning experience of users. If you think about it, collaborative learning has always been around, like when you were assigned a group project in school. You and your classmates worked together, learned new things, and created a unique project.

Collaborative learning depends on the rule that can enhance learners’ opportunities for growth by interacting with others and profiting from each other’s knowledge, experience, skillsets, and assets.

So what has changed?

With the revolutionization of eLearning, came new tools and technologies like LMS (Learning Management System), facilitating a more advanced eLearning solution.

The central role of an LMS is to assist L&D divisions with administering learning content. Administrators can transfer courses, document them, and oversee completion and employee participation.

With Collaborative learning incorporated with LMS rather than L&D creating and transferring content, everybody will participate by recommending, updating, and taking courses. In a collaborative framework, the job of L&D shifts from the administrator to the users.

Employees can learn when their need emerges, analyze their progress, and convey their necessity from learning courses, rather than L&D performing these employee-centric functions. L&D can utilize this time to identify the gaps and grey areas and take corrective measures.

With the advancement of LMS, collaborative learning became an essential element of eLearning. Collaborative learning has accelerated the learning experience of users when provided with LMS like 360 learning at elearningindustry.com by facilitating easy and effective collaborative learning. Employees learn from each other on forums, live chats, whiteboards, and social media platforms.

Why use Collaborative Learning?

Build Team Spirit

Collaborative learning is an instructive way to educate and learn where a group of learners work together and are assigned tasks such as completion of a project, product creation, and solving an issue.

Collaboration urges individuals to cooperate and foster relationships among colleagues and develop team spirit. Employees who cooperate are bound to have insightful conversations, enhancing comprehension and appreciation for other people.

Develop Skills and Knowledge

Performing in a collaborative system assists employees with accomplishing a shared objective and supports the improvement of a broad scope of information and abilities. They learn from different employees, which assists them with grasping an idea from various perspectives and using basic relational abilities like undivided attention.

This opportunity for growth additionally results in self-enhancing abilities like self-administration and increased decisive reasoning and understanding. Collaborating with diverse groups means gaining new knowledge and skills.

Better Employee Retention

Employees at all levels of the organization contribute their insight and information with collaborative learning. The approach helps promote high-level reasoning and knowledge and, in turn, allows employees to retain that information.

An organization does not only need to retain information but also needs to retain its employees because no one would want to lose a valuable employee who has better experience and good insight into the market.

Collaborative learning ensures that the opinions of these helpful employees are heard, and their experiences give other employees some guidance. This offers valuable employees a sense of belonging to the organization maintaining better employee retention.

Saves Time

An LMS provides a focal region for learning and accessing content that can be delivered and updated from any place. But imagine an LMS centered around peer learning, where an employee could solve some pressing issues and get replies at the place of need.

A robust collaborative learning system guarantees that employees can get to necessary data readily available – saving the main thing, time.

Fresh perspectives

With LMS, geographical restrictions ended, allowing you to learn and work online globally. With a global level audience comes diverse perspective regarding a topic.

Since collaborative learning empowers learning in gatherings, it opens employees to diverse and fresh perspectives, prompting better comprehension. Additionally, specialists and experienced employees can impart their views to other employees and explain questions/misinterpretations, which will improve learning significantly more.

Increases participation and employee engagement

Collaborative learning, in other terms, is peer learning (more details). With this learning, employees interact within themselves. Every employee can partake, sharing their perspectives while being heard by the other employees, giving a sense of significance and worth, in the long run prompting interaction and engagement.

Collaborative learning is an ideal interest for the Next Generation Workforce, also called Millennials. Our millennials love sharing content, information, and experience through chats and discussion boards. This is why an organization practicing collaborative learning tends to have better employee participation and engagement.

Provides Peer Feedback

In collaborative learning, employees post their perspectives and tasks, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg. This will allow them to distinguish the regions wherein they need to improve, prompting a powerful opportunity for growth.

Peer learning also facilitates peer feedback, which is also an interesting thing. People tend to learn and retain more when they learn something among themselves. But they also tend to improve more with peer feedback, that is, criticism from the peer.

Conclusion

80% of employee learning takes place through on-the-job interactions with peers, teammates, and managers, according to Deloitte. This concept of collaborative learning has proven to be very effective and beneficial with organizations of any size and number.

We advise you to incorporate collaborative learning in your organization for increased employee participation and success rate.

