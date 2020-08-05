Facebook adding official music videos to its service

YouTube is getting a big challenger to its default video sharing service, as Facebook has signed agreements with major music companies including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group to host music videos on its Facebook Watch service and through artist individual pages, as reported by The Verge.

Previously, Facebook was only allowed to share short previews of music videos from artists with YouTube being the host for most of the music videos in digital format. With many bands communicating with their fans more closely via Facebook, having their videos hosted there certainly makes it an appealing platform to pursue and direct people towards viewing their videos. It’s not clear exactly how the monetisation would work on Facebook though, compared to YouTube. Hopefully, artists and record labels get a fair cut of the money either way.

As part of its announcement, Facebook says that its platform will feature exclusive music video content from a variety of artists including J Balvin, Karol G, Sebastián Yatra, Alejandro Fernández, Calibre 50 and several other groups you’ve never heard of as old age creeps closer towards you. A new official music video from Lele Pons will exclusively premiere on Facebook, and it also says it will have an exclusive video from Panamanian R&B singer Sech.

With Facebook gaming having inherited all of Mixer’s streaming partners and the company recently releasing a host of business features, Facebook is not just trying to be the hub of your social connections but pretty much everything.

