AMD’s new Radeon RX 6000 GPU revealed

If you ask any true petrolhead, the beauty of a car lies not in the body, which is often the thing that gets the most appeal, but what is under the hood. The same could be said for those who love to build their own gaming rigs. While grandiose tower designs and bold lighting certainly make PCs look appealing, it’s all about what is inside that tower that really counts. Thankfully for the next range of graphics cards, Nvidia and AMD are going all out to make things look attractive in that department too, with AMD showing off its new Radeon RX6000 card.

The company revealed this design through Twitter and Fortnite, which seems to become a popular place for techy companies and movie studios to leak information to people. The new card design features a triple-fan, giant shroud, and twin 8-pin power connectors, which is probably enough to excite any gaming enthusiast out there while simultaneously feeling pain wherever the wallet is typically located on their person.

Take a first look at the design of the new Radeon RX 6000 series. Our upcoming @AMD #RDNA2 graphics cards will feature a brand new cooler design, and you can study every angle yourself on our Fortnite Creative Island. 8651-9841-1639. pic.twitter.com/KGQAOXDivZ — Radeon RX (@Radeon) September 14, 2020

Ultimately just seeing the card is not enough and what fans will want are more concrete details on what it’s capable of. Sadly, they will need to wait until October 28, where the company is expected to give further details of the specs contained in this beauty. And the price because this is bound to be expensive, though if you want to have cutting edge graphics that make all those around you cry in poor, it’s probably worth it.

The next generation of gaming is upon us and thankfully for PC modders it’s not just a powerful one, but a good looking one as well. Which should justify the money you’re going to spend on a case with glass and lighting so that it can show this gear off on the inside.

