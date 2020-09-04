Nvidia’s RTX 3000 Series graphics cards are going to cost you a lot

So much for affordable next-gen PC gaming. Nvidia’s reveal of its new line of Ampere-powered cards got plenty of tongues wagging this week. Not only was the technology on display better, chunkier, and housed in a gargantuan slab of aluminium, the pricing wasn’t too shabby at all. At $499 for a GPU that was on par with Nvidia’s flagships from last year, now was as good a time as any to put some cash aside for hardware that would kick the settings of any game into maximum overdrive.

While PC users were well aware that there wouldn’t be a direct Rand to Dollar exchange for the final pricing, the RRP of these cards did at least prepare consumers for what they’d be paying the very minimum for. As a reminder, here are the US prices and how much they work out to, roughly:

GeForce RTX 3070 – $499 (R8,314)

– $499 (R8,314) GeForce RTX 3080 – $699 (R9.980)

– $699 (R9.980) GeForce RTX 3090 – $1,499 (R24,977)

So once all the other taxes and costs in importing these cards have been applied, how much will they actually cost at the end of the day? A chuffing lot, if Evetech’s prices are to be believed. While we’re still waiting to see if they’re placeholder prices, Evetech’s prices have currently resulted in a national pandemic of ruined PC monitors due to everyone spitting their morning caffeine out when they saw how much the new ASUS and MSI RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 cards will cost.

At the very bottom, you’ll pay R15,499 for an MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ventus 2X 8GB, while the very top of the list will set you back Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 money for a ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3090 OC 24GB Gaming, at R46,999. Roughly, those prices and everything in between is working out to double the cost of what other markets will be paying:

RTX 3070

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ventus 2X 8GB – R15,499

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ventus 3X 8GB – R15,499

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ventus 3X 8GB OC – R15,999

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ventus 2X 8GB OC – R15,999

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming TRIO 8GB – R16,499

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming X TRIO 8GB – R16,999

RTX 3080

ASUS TUF RTX 3080 10GB Gaming – R20,599

ASUS TUF RTX 3080 OC 10GB Gaming – R21,399

ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3080 10GB Gaming – R22,799

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10GB – R23,499

ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3080 OC 10GB Gaming – R23,699

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10GB OC – R23,999

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming TRIO 10GB – R24,499

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X TRIO 10GB – R24,999

RTX 3090

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ventus 3X 24GB GDDR6X – R39,499

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ventus 3X 24GB OC – R39,999

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming TRIO 24GB – R41,499

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X TRIO 24GB – R41,999

ASUS TUF RTX 3090 24GB Gaming – R43,199

ASUS TUF RTX 3090 OC 24GB Gaming – R43,899

ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3090 24GB Gaming – R45,399

ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3090 OC 24GB Gaming – R46,499

Maybe PC gaming is expensive. I’m genuinely hoping that these are placeholder prices, and that sanity is restored. Alternatively you can grab one of last year’s fantastic cards from the 2000 series, provided that you can find one. They all seem to have mysteriously disappeared…

