Get DigiSkills by KnowledgeHut – a Leading EdTech Company

The world’s leading training provider to professionals and organizations – KnowledgeHut is a global ed-tech company. It assists professionals and organizations to unlock productive excellence through developing Digi skill sets.
It offers aspiring executives and IT managers a variety of accredited training via its flexible e-learning and blended instruction. Not only this, but it also delivers extensive solution partnerships to companies and organizations looking for counseling or training services in order to keep in the front line of productivity and technical proficiency.
Foundation of KnowledgeHut
The hub of knowledge and info – KnowledgeHut was founded in 2011 by Subramanyam Reddy (also a director of this high-tech company), Madarapu Nagaraju, and Manjunath V.Armed – three zealous young entrepreneurs.
They invested a seed amount of 2.5 Lac in taking this initiative in JP Nagar, Bangalore, in September 2011, with only 10 staff members. Whereas, today the number of KnowledgeHut experts’ team consists of 200+ staff members.
The owner and operator of this educational firm intended to supply premium certification training based on courses that are mainly related to industries.
They urged to combine the extensive online training in collaboration with traditional classroom-based learning by working with the Global Blended Model of Approach (GBMA).
KnowledgeHut’s training course participants consistently accomplish positive training outcomes, with a shorter learning curve and crucially higher retention of the subject matter.
Legacy of KnowledgeHut
KnowledgeHut being a global edtech company is, aims to equip the global workforce with the skill sets of the future via outcome-based immersive learning. As a leading skills solutions provider,
- It has trained over 250,000 professionals,
- Empowered over 500 enterprises to fabricate the skills that drive results,
- With a product offering of over 200 courses across in-demand areas,
- Those areas include; Web Development, Machine Learning / AI, and Data Science, Agile and Project Management, IT Service Management, Cyber Security, and Cloud Computing.
Core values and Accreditation of KnowledgeHut
According to a general principle, knowing that a training institute or program is accredited gives some assurance that the educational experience you will acquire will deliver value after you enroll. Additionally, this implies the quality of work you do can be extensively acknowledged, regardless of whether with your present organization or some other you might decide to work within future. We are currently associated with a range of accreditation bodies across the globe. Some most renowned are:
Globally Registered Education Provider (REP) of PMI, USA
Registered Education Provider (REP) of Scrum Alliance, Inc
Accredited Training Provider (ATP)of CompTIA
Empower your teams to drive results via top-notch courses of KnowledgeHut
1. Agile Management
- Certified Scrum Master (CSM)
- Certified Scrum Project Owner (CSPO) Certification
- Leading SAFe 5.1
- Professional Scrum Master (PSM)
- Professional Scrum Master – level II (PSM-II) Training
- SAFe 5 Scrum Master with SSM Certification
- Advanced Certificate Scrum Master (A-CSM)
- Implementing SAFe 5.1 with SPC Certification
- SAFe 5 Release Train Engineer (RTE) Certification
- SAFe Product Owner Product Manager Certification
- Professional Scrum Product Owner (PSPO)
2. IT Service Management
- TOGAF Prep Course (Combo of Level 1 & Level 2)
- ITIL V4 Foundation Certification Training
- ITIL Practitioner
- ITIL Intermediate Service Strategy
- ITIL Intermediate Service Transition
- ITIL Intermediate Service Operation
- ITIL Intermediate Service Design
- ITIL Intermediate Continual Service Improvement
- ITIL Managing Across the Lifecycle
- ITIL Intermediate Operational Support & Analysis (OSA)
- ITIL Intermediate Planning, Protection, and Optimization (PPO)
3. Cloud Computing
- AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate Training
- AWS Cloud Practitioner
- AWS Developer Associate
- AWS Technical Essentials
- AWS SysOps Associate Administrator
- Microsoft Azure Fundamentals
4. Mobile App Development
- Android Development
- IOS Development
- React Native
- Ionic
- Xamarin Studio
- Xamarin Certification
- OpenGL
- NativeScript for Mobile App Development
5. Business Management
- Business Case Writing
- Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) Certification
- CCBA Prep Course
- PMI-PBA Certification
- Entry Certificate in Business Analysis (ECBA)
- Agile Business Analysis
- IREB Certified Professionals for Requirements Engineering Training
6. Project Management
- PMP Certification Course
- PRINCE 2 Foundation and Practitioner Certification
- PRINCE 2 Foundation Certification
- PRINCE 2 Practitioner
- PRINCE 2 Agile Practitioner
- Project Management Techniques
- Change Management
- CAPM
- Program Management Professional (PgMP) Certification Training
- PfMP Certification Course
- Microsoft Project 2013
- Oracle Primavera P6 V18.8
7. Big Data
- Hadoop Administration Course
- Big Data and Hadoop Course
- Big Data Analytics Course
- Apache Spark and Scala
- Apache Storm
- Apache Kafka
- Machine Learning with Apache Mahout
- Comprehensive Pig
- Comprehensive Hive
8. BI and Visualization
- Tableau
- TIBCO Spotfire
- Microsoft Power BI
- Sisense BI
- Data Visualization with Tableau
- Data Visualization with QlikView
9. Web Development
- Full Stack Development Career Track Bootcamp
- Front-end Development Bootcamp
- React
- Node.JS
- Angular-12
- JavaScript
- Java /J2EE & SOA
- PHP and MySQL
- MongoDB Developer Course
- Front End Web Development
- MongoDB Administrator
- UI/UX Design
- Mean Stack Development
- Drupal
- Elastic Search
10. Quality Management
- Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification
- Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification
- Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Certification
- CMMI V1.3
11. DevOps
- DevOps Foundation Certification
- Docker with Kubernetes
- Kubernetes
- Docker
- DevOps
- Jenkins
- Chef
- Open Stack
- Puppet
- Ansible Certification
- Certified Agile Service Manager
- DevSecOps Foundation (DSOF)
12. Data Science
- Data Science with Python Certification
- Python for Data Science
- Machine Learning with Python
- Introduction to Data Science Certification
- Data Science Career Track Bootcamp
- Data Science with R
- Machine Learning with R
- Deep Learning
- R for Data Science Certification
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Tensorflow Certification
13. Programming
- Python Programming (details here)
- Advanced Python Course
- R Programming Language Certification
- Advanced R Course
- Java
- Java Deep Dive
- Scala
- Advanced Scala
- C# (more info)
- Microsoft.Net Framework Training
- MATLAB Training
14.Software Testing
- Selenium Essentials
- ISTQB Foundation
- ISTQB Certified Advanced Level Security Tester
- ISTQB Certified Advanced Level Test Manager
- ISTQB Certified Advanced Level Test Analyst
- ISTQB Advanced Level Technical Test Analyst
- Automation Testing using TestComplete
- Skill Test-WorkbenchCucumber
- Teradata
- Functional Testing using Ranorex
Aspirations of KnowledgeHut
To be an accredited market pioneer for high-end and emerging technologies, methodologies, and products, and the most trusted Learning and Development accomplice for professionals and experts across the globe.
Goals of KnowledgeHut
The chief motto of this ed-tech company is to empower human capital via industry-accredited, nationally, and internationally recognized courses to close the skill gap. It builds value mainly for experts through the top trainers, coaches, current and more demanding content, certifications through recognized bodies, localized delivery, and a booming technology platform.
KnowledgeHut’ Slogan
KnowledgeHut is a hub of delivering impactful and outcome-oriented learning in order to create an innovative global workforce. With uplifting its great mission, this ed-tech company is leading under the gigantic motto of.
Develop the skills to move fast and stay ahead…!
Last Updated: February 9, 2022