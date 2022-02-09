Get DigiSkills by KnowledgeHut – a Leading EdTech Company

The world’s leading training provider to professionals and organizations – KnowledgeHut is a global ed-tech company. It assists professionals and organizations to unlock productive excellence through developing Digi skill sets.

It offers aspiring executives and IT managers a variety of accredited training via its flexible e-learning and blended instruction. Not only this, but it also delivers extensive solution partnerships to companies and organizations looking for counseling or training services in order to keep in the front line of productivity and technical proficiency.

Foundation of KnowledgeHut

The hub of knowledge and info – KnowledgeHut was founded in 2011 by Subramanyam Reddy (also a director of this high-tech company), Madarapu Nagaraju, and Manjunath V.Armed – three zealous young entrepreneurs.

They invested a seed amount of 2.5 Lac in taking this initiative in JP Nagar, Bangalore, in September 2011, with only 10 staff members. Whereas, today the number of KnowledgeHut experts’ team consists of 200+ staff members.

The owner and operator of this educational firm intended to supply premium certification training based on courses that are mainly related to industries.

They urged to combine the extensive online training in collaboration with traditional classroom-based learning by working with the Global Blended Model of Approach (GBMA).

KnowledgeHut’s training course participants consistently accomplish positive training outcomes, with a shorter learning curve and crucially higher retention of the subject matter.

Legacy of KnowledgeHut

KnowledgeHut being a global edtech company is, aims to equip the global workforce with the skill sets of the future via outcome-based immersive learning. As a leading skills solutions provider,

It has trained over 250,000 professionals,

Empowered over 500 enterprises to fabricate the skills that drive results,

With a product offering of over 200 courses across in-demand areas,

Those areas include; Web Development, Machine Learning / AI, and Data Science, Agile and Project Management, IT Service Management, Cyber Security, and Cloud Computing.

Core values and Accreditation of KnowledgeHut

According to a general principle, knowing that a training institute or program is accredited gives some assurance that the educational experience you will acquire will deliver value after you enroll. Additionally, this implies the quality of work you do can be extensively acknowledged, regardless of whether with your present organization or some other you might decide to work within future. We are currently associated with a range of accreditation bodies across the globe. Some most renowned are:

Globally Registered Education Provider (REP) of PMI, USA

Registered Education Provider (REP) of Scrum Alliance, Inc

Accredited Training Provider (ATP)of CompTIA

Aspirations of KnowledgeHut

To be an accredited market pioneer for high-end and emerging technologies, methodologies, and products, and the most trusted Learning and Development accomplice for professionals and experts across the globe.

Goals of KnowledgeHut

The chief motto of this ed-tech company is to empower human capital via industry-accredited, nationally, and internationally recognized courses to close the skill gap. It builds value mainly for experts through the top trainers, coaches, current and more demanding content, certifications through recognized bodies, localized delivery, and a booming technology platform.

KnowledgeHut’ Slogan

KnowledgeHut is a hub of delivering impactful and outcome-oriented learning in order to create an innovative global workforce. With uplifting its great mission, this ed-tech company is leading under the gigantic motto of.

Develop the skills to move fast and stay ahead…!

