Google gives its Authenticator app its first update in three years

If something isn’t broke, don’t fix it. That is the approach that Google seems to have taken with their Authenticator application as they have kept it going for many years without many updates. The app, which serves as their code-based authentication tool for many of its users and applications, forms an important part of their security system and so I guess not changing it too often also plays an important role in keeping their security stable.

Google is about to give the app its first update in three years though (as revealed by Android Police), finally giving the app some key new features and most importantly allowing users to transfer their accounts between devices without needing to manually transfer each code or disable and reenable two-factor authentication on each account.

The update introduces this feature through an import/export tool that lets you choose which accounts to include and transfer using a single QR code scan. It’s something which many competitors already doing and so it makes sense for Google to finally develop a feature like this. Ultimately any security app that becomes too difficult or restrictive to use is unlikely to get used at all and so making this much easier for the end-user is definitely the most secure way forward for Google with this app.

The update also adjusts the layout of the app to take into account newer screens with 16:9 aspect ratios, adds an adjustable dark mode for those with and without OLED screens, and includes a revamp of the user interface to match Google’s Material Design 2 standards to create a consistent look with the rest of Google’s apps.

