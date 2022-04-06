Heartdub: Transforming the Fabric of our Everyday Lives

NVIDIA GTC, known as the “Oscars of AI” (more info), is the number one conference for artificial intelligence (AI) developers that brings together over 1,400 of the brightest and most innovative developers, engineers, researchers, investors, and IT professionals from all over the world to discuss topics such as AI, computer graphics, digital twins, quantum computing, cloud edge computing, data science, machine learning, and autonomous machines. Industry leaders such as Deloitte, Epic Games, Microsoft, Zoom, and Sony were all in attendance this past March. NVIDIA GTC is ushering in the new golden era of a digital future, built on virtual reality, digital currency, and the metaverse.

One such area rapidly undergoing revolutionary change is the fashion industry. Heartdub is redefining the digital fashion supply chain through their GPU-powered AI computing service that virtualizes the live movement of soft materials. As one of the few NVIDIA Inception Premier Members, Heartdub received an invitation to the conference as a creator. In the GTC keynote video titled “I AM AI”, Heartdub had their outstanding work showcased stating, “I am a creator, transforming the very fabric of our everyday lives.”

This cloud-based technology enables fashion designers from all over the world to have real-time visualization, interaction, and immersion right at their fingertips. Heartdub is a pioneer in the sustainable fashion industry as their solution drastically reduces the number of garments ending up in landfills as well as the transportation emissions from online shopping returns as customers can experience a virtual fitting on their digital human that is specified to their exact body measurements. Designers can also more quickly showcase their digital outfits to their clients as a prototype as well as adjust the pattern, fabric, and other design elements at the drop of a hat.

Over the years, the R&D team at Heartdub (based in Seattle, Washington) has achieved 95% precise simulation, real-time rendering, and 3D dynamic display through their Heartdub Physics Engine and Digital Materials Datacenter. Heartdub carries over 80 sets of physical properties for each fabric, enabling an incredibly realistic simulation and nearly infinite range of development scenarios for the utmost personalization.

Heartdub is a gamechanger in the sustainable fashion industry, using the powerful capability of AI to drive innovation. Having the great honor of being given the title of “Creator” at the 2022 NVIDIA GTC conference, Heartdub has been recognized for their hard work and achievements in the unlimited realm of AI technology.

