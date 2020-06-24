Here’s a look at all the cool Acer gaming tech revealed this week

You get a global press conference! You get an online event! Everyone gets a livestream so long as you keep your germs and yourselves confined to your homes! In the year of the introvert, gaming is more important than ever before and Acer is well aware of this. Having recently hosted an online global press conference, the hardware brand is looking to dominate the future as a heavyweight gaming brand with their line-up of upcoming laptops that can give the likes of Dell and MSI a run for their money.

So what’s on the horizon? Some chuffing hefty technology if you’ve got the RGBucks for it, with several of their products fielding 10th Gen Intel Core processers and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics cards. Here’s a quick round-up of some of the sensational gear that was shown off yesterday.

Predator Helios 700

Acer’s flagship gaming laptop is getting a massive upgrade, with the choice of an overclockable Intel Core i9-10980HK or i7-10875H. This hardware will be paired with an RTX 2080 Super or RTX 2070 Super GPU, and enough heat to make Superman send his lawyers after you for infringing on one of his superpowers. Acer does have a counter to this behemoth getting hot under the collar, with a new thermal solution called Predator PowerGem that should keep the laptop from burning a massive rectangle through your desk when you play Crysis at 1280 x 720 on medium settings.

There’ll also be up to 64GB of 2,933Hz RAM available, with games presumably looking qaait naaais on its 144Hz G-Sync display.

Predator Helios 300

A few steps down but still packing plenty of a punch, the Predator Helios 30 has a 10th gen Intel Core H-series processors with an overclockable RTX 2070. You’ll be able to shove up to 32gb of 2,933 MHz DDR4 RAM into one of these laptops and access all your content from two PCIe NVMe SSDs in a RAID 0 configuration.

Predator X25

And now for some eyeball overkill! Acer has a new monitor on the way, one that comes with some blisteringly quick tech inside of it. The X25 has a refresh rate of 360Hz within its 25-inch 1080p IPS frame, and also makes use of LightSense technology which “adjusts its brightness and color temperature automatically based on environmental light,” according to Acer. There’s also Adaptive Light Tech, which changes the ambient lighting based on whatever happens to be playing, in case you feel like not paying a visit to the optometrist because of rampant eyestrain.

Predator Orion 9000

If you’ve got space to spare, maybe take a look at the Predator Orion 9000? I’m going to slap this bad boy and tell you about all the RTX graphics you can fit inside of it. This absolute unit has an Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition CPU, can throw dual Nvidia RTX 2080 TI GPUs in SLI at your face and it’ll run cooler because of its new Frostblade fans which admittedly sounds like a move from Mortal Kombat.

Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM

What makes this chair different? It vibrates. It tingles your prostate with pure gaming power, shifting your molecules with a refresh rate of unlimited gaming power that’ll allow you to shave microseconds off of your time to kill ratios and line those headshots up with maximum precision. I guess, I’m no chair expert and I’m sitting on an old milk crate as I type this.

So what’s actually coming to our South African shores over the next couple of months? According to Asus, you’ll be able to get your hands on these goods soon:

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

R12 999 starting price

September

Acer Chromebook Spin 311

R5 999 starting price

ETA September

The Acer Enduro N3

R19 999

Acer Aspire 5 Iris

R9999 starting price

November 2020

Acer Aspire 5 Labatt

R10999 starting price

November 2020

Acer Swift 5 Stonic

R16999 starting price

November 2020

Acer Nitro 5 Karoq

R15 999

September 2020

Acer Nitro 5

R15999 starting price

September 2020

Predator Triton 300

R34999 starting price

September 2020

Predator Triton 500

R39999 starting price

September 2020

Predator Helios 300

R24999 starting price

September 2020

ConceptD 3 Ezel

R19999 starting price

December 2020

