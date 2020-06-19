Here’s a look at all the gaming and creative laptop power that Asus is unleashing this year

There’s been a bit of a drought when it comes to new hardware, on account of the fact that the world recently went to hell in a handbasket. On the plus side, life seems to be getting back to normal, or at least the new normal! What that means, is that the supply chain of hardware is once again flowing, and our markets will soon have plenty of options to choose from.

Asus is looking to re-kick 2020 off properly with a new slate of devices, laptops and notebooks aimed at all walks of life. Whether you’re into gaming or you just need a handy little notebook that can do some office work when you’re out and about, here’s a look at what Asus is bringing to the table.

ROG Zephyrus G14

Want a chunk of PC gaming power that you can take on the go with you? The latest from the Republic of Gamers branch of Asus is aiming to be that piece of hardware, as the ROG Zephyrus G14 happens to be a sleek and ultra-portable bit of kit that measures in at a mere 14-inch form factor and still has plenty of power to spare thanks to its internals.

Inside, you’re looking at an 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics setup, more than enough power to not only play any game currently available but does so without needing to sacrifice quality for comfort.

ROG Scar Strix III (G732)

On the other side of the equation, there’s the ROG Scar Strix III which happens to be laser-focused on esports. With this piece of kit, you’re getting a blisteringly fast 300Hz gaming panel, the new GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU clocked up to 150W and a gigantic 17.3” display. All of which is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 .

Plus it doesn’t just look sexy, its entire design happens to be the end result of a machine that stays cool under pressure and doesn’t get hot under the collar thanks to its extra ventilation, self-cleaning fans and a generous amount of thermal cooling coats on the CPU. It may be aimed at esports, but this beast can easily be your go-to workhorse.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15

If you’re looking for serious gaming and real-world durability, look no further! The TUF Gaming A15 comes with a nimble 8-core AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPU and a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, but its real claim to fame is reliability. You’ve got a hefty amount of battery (90Wh) that can keep your fingers occupied for many an hour, plus the 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD will have you up and running before you can even blink. And if that’s not enough storage space for you, there’s even space for a second SSD. Nice.

Plus it’s tough, no strike that…TUF. SO TUF!

ASUS ProArt StudioBook Pro 17

We’re not all gamers! If you’re the creative type of person who’s looking to have flexible power (possibly even…UNLIMITED POWER) at your fingertips so that you can do some kickass illustration or whip together a 4K highlight reel of Valorant, then the StudioBook Pro 17 might be just what you need. An incredibly thin 15 inch-form-factor laptop with a larger 17-inch displays, these laptops pack an Intel Xeon or Core i7 CPUs and NVIDIA Quadro RTX or GeForce RTX graphics, depending on your needs.

They’ve also got a PCIe SSD drives in a RAID 0 setup, so you’ll be able to run resource-hogging programs with ease and speed. More importantly, the 16:10 aspect-ratio doesn’t just give you more screen real estate to work with, but a 97% DCI-P3 colour gamut and Delta-E < 1.5 colour accuracy with a 60Hz refresh rate means that you’ll be working on incredibly accurate visuals as well.

ASUS VivoBook S

And lastly, here’s a more humble notebook! The VivoBook is a more compact and funky option for the professional on the move, that’ll keep your fingers active and your spine straight thanks to its ultra portable design aesthetics. It’ll come with either a an AMD Ryzen™ R7 processor or a 10th Generation Intel® Core i7 processor. With a range of colours that the VivoBook S will be available in, it won’t just be a handy piece of kit, it’ll be an absolute looker as well.

