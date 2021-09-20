How Technology Has Drastically Improved The Remote Working Experience

Throughout time, people have worked in offices of all sizes and types, in locations all over the world. It’s a routine we’ve adapted to, where we wake up, commute to work, work at a desk for the day, and then drive home without a second thought. We take this for granted as it has been a standard for decades.

Things have changed and thousands of people work from home nowadays. Thanks to technological advancements, remote work has become possible and accessible to the masses through a range of easily accessible technologies. Everyday tech, such as laptops, computers, broadband, internet, wireless technology, and smartphones have allowed employees to embrace working from home. Meanwhile, employers have also been able to stay organised and remain efficient with business software systems, such as staff management tools that allow you to save time with created staff rotas, online accounting software, cloud-based project management platforms and so much more, according to Deputy.com. What’s more, this trend is increasing in popularity as technology becomes even more in tune with the needs of remote workforces, making it easier than ever for employees to work from home while remaining productive.

Let’s take a look at just a few ways that technology has improved the remote work experience.

The Big Software Boom Amidst Covid

In 2020, the world was thrown into chaos by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a precautionary measure, businesses were forced to close due to the virus and where remote work was possible, it was required. Having never faced anything like this before, working from home was an uneasy transition for many, yet 2020 may well have changed how we view working practices beyond our wildest expectations. The COVID-19 led to widespread changes in the way we view and perform our jobs and those who started working from home soon recognised the advantages.

Video And Digital Communication

A critical aspect of remote working is using the right software for the roles you need to play. Video conferencing software with split screens and multiple participants, for instance, boomed in 2020. While the meetings were virtual, face-to-face communication was not permitted between employees. First-class digital communication systems have been a driving force in the move towards remote working over the last number of months. Effective communication is essential for remote office workers nowadays and this can include messaging systems and many other services, such as video communications. Video conferencing tools, in particular, have become incredibly popular when it comes to hosting meetings with clients as face-to-face chats, even virtually, are always better and more personable than a telephone call.

Work From Home Benefits

As a result of the 2020 crisis, more employers and employees are realising the benefits of working remotely. Many businesses are still hesitant to move towards remote working for many different reasons. One of the main reasons for this is our standard resistance to change. The mentality of ‘we’ve always done it this way’ prevails in many businesses, but it is, in fact, an obstacle that must be overcome. Our attitude towards work needs to change with the way we work in general to ensure that businesses continue to thrive post-COVID.

Now Is The Time To Look Forward And Embrace Remote Working

A growing number of businesses are moving into agile work practices, which overlook traditional hierarchies and encourage new levels of input. Today’s technology-driven model negates the need for traditional office space, creating the ideal environment for remote working to thrive. Using this approach will also streamline problem-solving and enhance productivity, allowing employees to perform to the best of their ability and contribute to the overall goals of the business with greater ease. With continued development in technology, it is safe to say that remote working will become more common in the future and soon will become the norm for many businesses around the country.

Last Updated: