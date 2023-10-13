How to Choose the Best UEBA Solution for your Tech Business?

Many organizations face a growing challenge in securing their networks and data against various threats. Traditional security measures can no longer be sufficient, and the need for advanced solutions has become critical. User and entity behavior analytics is a handy platform that helps businesses detect and respond to threats by monitoring user and entity behavior.

This articleguides you through choosing the best UEBA solution for your business.We will also emphasize the importance of understanding user behavior analytics use cases and how to cater to multiple use cases.

Understanding user behavior analytics

User behavior analytics (UBA) or UEBA solutions help analyze user and entity behavior in an organization’s IT environment. The approach is crucial for identifying suspicious activities that could indicate security breaches. Before selecting a UEBA solution, it’s essential to understand the following user behavior analytics use cases (see controlio.net) and how they can benefit your organization.

Insider threat detection

UEBA solutions excel at identifying anomalous behavior within an organization. It is beneficial for detecting insider threats, where employees or other trusted individuals might misuse their access to data or systems. UEBA can help uncover patterns that indicate data exfiltrationor other malicious activities.

Malware and phishing detection

These solutions can track user behavior patterns that deviate from the norm, helping identify potentially compromised accounts or systems.

Data exfiltration prevention

UEBA can be valuable for preventing data exfiltration, especially for businesses handling sensitive information. Monitoring data access and usage patterns allows UEBA to detect and respond to data leaks in real time (more info).

Anomalous access detection

UEBA tools can detect unusual access patterns, indicating compromised accounts or unauthorized access attempts. These solutions enable organizations to take immediate action to mitigate security risks, says IBM.

Account compromise detection

UEBA solutions can identify account compromises by recognizing abnormal account usage, like repeated login failures or access from unusual locations.

Choosing the best UEBA solution

Now that you understand the importance of UEBA and the user behavior analytics use cases, let’s explore how to choose the best UEBA solution for your business. Here are some key considerations to keep in mind.

Scalability

The solution should handle increased data and user volume as your organization grows. Scalability is essential for maintaining effective threat detection.

Integration

Check if the UEBA solution integrates with your existing security infrastructure, including your SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) system, firewalls, and other security tools. Integration facilitates efficient data sharing and centralized threat detection.

Machine learning and AI capabilities

Choose a UEBA solution with robust machine learning and AI capabilities. These technologies can help identify advanced and evolving threats by analyzing complex user and entity behavior patterns.

Real-time monitoring

Real-time monitoring is crucial for responding to threats promptly. Look for a UEBA solution that provides real-time alerts when suspicious activities are detected.

Bottom line

User and entity behavior analytics solutions are vital tools for modern organizations. to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses. Selecting the best UEBA solution will help protect your business from insider threats, malware, data exfiltration, and other security risks. Remember to evaluate scalability, integration, and machine learning capabilitieswhen choosing. Considering these factors will assist you to make an informed decision that enhances your organization’s security measures.

