How to Improve Customer Engagement With Your Email Campaigns

With over 330 billion emails sent each day (more details), it’s becoming increasingly difficult to stand out in someone’s inbox. On top of this, consumers have become particularly adept at filtering out emails that they don’t want to read, such as spam and unsolicited sales material.

Thus, if your email looks like it’s going to be a time-waster, it’s likely going to get deleted without being opened.

On top of this, getting recipients to open your email is only half the battle.

Once your email is open, you need to engage the reader and encourage them to take action, such as clicking through to your website or making a purchase. After all, the whole point of email marketing is to drive conversions.

So, how do you make sure that your email doesn’t get lost in the shuffle and actually engages your intended recipient? Here are a few tips to get you started:

Keep it personal

Gone are the days of mass-emailing everyone on your list with the same generic message. Your subscribers are individuals with different needs and preferences, so it’s important to treat them as such.

With this in mind, it’s important that you use data from previous interactions to segment your list and send targeted emails that are relevant to each group.

For example, if you own a clothing store, you would segment your list by gender, age, and location. Then, you would send each group emails with content that is relevant to them.

You can also use data to personalize the subject line and email content with the recipient’s name or other information. This will give your emails a more human touch and make them feel like they’re coming from a friend rather than a faceless company.

Short but sweet

Let’s face it, we’re all busy and our attention spans are shorter than ever. So, when it comes to email content, less is definitely more.

In light of this, your emails should be concise and to the point, without any fluff or filler. Get straight to the point and make it easy for your recipients to skim through the email and find the information they’re looking for.

If you have a lot of information that you need to share, consider breaking it up into a series of shorter emails or using bullet points to highlight the most important points.

Furthermore, avoid using large blocks of text as they can be off-putting and overwhelming for the reader. Instead, use short paragraphs, plenty of white space, and images to break up the text.

Create a professional email signature

Your email signature is the last thing that people will see before they close your email, so you want to make sure that it leaves a good impression.

Not only does it give you an opportunity to promote your brand, but it also allows you to include links to your website, social media profiles, and other relevant information.

When creating your signature, keep it simple and easy to read. Use a professional-looking font and make sure that the colors you use are easy on the eyes. You should also limit the amount of text you include so that it doesn’t take up too much space at the end of your email.

For maximum effect, you can use a professional email signature generator such as WiseStamp to create a signature that’s tailored to your brand and looks great on all devices.

Use video to your advantage

According to a Forrester report, attaching a video to an email can increase click-through rates by 200-300%. This is because video is an engaging and visually-appealing medium that’s perfect for getting your message across quickly.

Not to mention, it’s also a great way to add a personal touch to your emails.

If you’re not sure how to get started, you can create a simple video by recording yourself talking about your product or service. You can also include footage of customer testimonials or how-to videos to help people learn more about what you have to offer.

No matter what type of video you create, make sure that it’s short, to the point and relevant to your email’s content.

Work on your copy

Copywriting is an important skill for email marketers to master because it’s what will ultimately determine whether people engage with your emails or not. If you write boring, generic content, your readers are going to lose interest quickly.

But if you write compelling copy that’s interesting and relevant, you’ll keep people hooked until the very end.

Some things to keep in mind when working on your copy include using strong headlines, active voice, and simple language. You should also make sure that your content is well-organized and easy to scan. And last but not least, don’t forget to proofread your emails before you hit send!

Final thoughts

With competition for consumer attention at an all-time high, it’s more important than ever to make sure that your email campaigns are engaging and effective.

The good news is that with a careful bit of planning and the right strategies in place, you can create email campaigns that will keep your customers coming back for more, time and time again.

Last Updated: