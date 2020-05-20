HTC’s U Ear earbuds look suspiciously similar to Apple’s AirPods

They say imitation is the best form of flattery, and that idol of everyone’s affection appears to be Apple. Especially Apple’s AirPods which have revolutionised the Bluetooth headphone market with almost every tech company out there trying to come up with Earbuds of their own to capitalise on Apple’s meteoric success. Photos leaked through regulatory agency filings in the US and Taiwan, (spotted by Android Police), have revealed that HTC is making a set of earbuds of their own that look remarkably like Apple’s own design, only black.

Called the U Ear, HTCs design is almost a carbon copy of Apple’s with a rounded earbud tip, and a stem that extends down your ear. The only differences appear to be charging pins located on the front of the earbuds, instead of the end tips ad the colour itself. Though it is possible that HTC could also sell these in different colour options than the black ones pictured.

Where HTC is differing a little more and perhaps in fear of a copyright lawsuit – is with the charging case. Though the box looks similar initially, it opens up as more of a ring box rather than a hatch on the top of the case. It makes use of the usual USB-C for charging with a USB-A to USB-C cable that comes with the device.

There are no further detail on price, features or when it could hit the market. It might not be very original in design, but if they can make this quite decent and a lot cheaper than Apple, they could prove popular as people rush to look like an Apple aficionado but with the bank balance of a normal person.

