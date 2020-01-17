Huawei P40 Pro leak shows off a five camera smartphone behemoth in a ceramic body

In an age where single-lens smartphone cameras were all the rage, Huawei came to the party with their P9 phone and a partnership with Leica that rewrote the rulebook on photography. Then along came the P20 Pro with a triple lens setup that somehow used black magic to capture increasingly sharper images, followed shortly by the P30 phones which didn’t add more to the back but they certainly did give the technology a thorough upgrade.

In pure “Hold my beer” fashion, it looks like Huawei is ready to unleash its most technologically advanced phone yet. According to leaks from Evan “EvLeaks” Blass via The Verge, Huawei’s upcoming P40 Pro is going for broke with the camera setup. Five lenses on the rear in total, covering a wide gamut of photography styles that range from macro snapshots to telephoto zoom once again and a whole bunch of other modes between.

Leica is once again lending their vintage experience to the setup, which so far includes a periscope-style telephoto camera and array which covers a 18-240mm equivalence range. As for the front of the screen? Huawei is looking to use a dual camera setup via hole-punch cuts that’ll presumably have a hefty bump in resolution as well. As for the rest of the phone? Business as usual! You’ve got your usual power button and volume control in the standard right-hand configuration and a USB-C port to remind you that 3.5mm headphone jacks are well and truly dead. Oh and a ceramic body as well.

Huawei usually holds a press conference to announce new gear in the first quarter of the year, as 2018 and 2019’s P-series devices were shown off in Paris during March. If tradition carries on, then Huawei’s Richard Yu should be hitting the stage in a few weeks to show off the latest tech. While Huawei’s hardware exists as an annual benchmark in smartphone excellence, it’s the software that people will want to know more about in 2020.

Faced with a future devoid of Google’s various services or even access to the Android operating system, Huawei’s been pumping plenty of cash into an OS of their own on which they’ll look to build a new ecosystem. Guess we’ll find out in March, if the big two of smartphone operating systems is about to expand into the big three.

