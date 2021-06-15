Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania appears to have leaked

Super Monkey Ball is a great little franchise. It’s not overcomplicated or trying to be something challenging and insightful; it’s a game where a monkey in a ball rolls around and collects things. Most of them are great games and it’s a tragedy that we haven’t seen more modern iterations in the franchise. Although that may be changing according to freelance journalist Nils Ahrensmeier, who’s manage to leak the box art of something called Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. While it’s yet to be confirmed, those boxes sure do look authentic to me.

This is "Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania".

Platforms: Switch (obv), PS4, PS5, XBOX One, Series X



For Screenshots: See the thread#E32021 #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/7IfAYhTg17 — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) June 14, 2021

Ahrensmeier posted a variety of a images to Twitter, two of which feature the game’s box art while the four others appear to be in-game screenshots. While there’s nothing all that special about the shots (they sure do look like Super Monkey Ball) it’s worth pointing out that one of the screenshots does suggest that players will be able to play football… while rolling around in a ball. Sure, why not? According to some diehard Super Monkey Ball fans on Twitter, the images confirm the return of fan-favourite game mode “Monkey Target” while other shots may suggest a remake of the beloved Super Monkey Ball Deluxe, which released back in 2005.

The last time Sega delved into the world of ball-entrapped monkeys was 2019 when it released an HD remake for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz, a game that was both a Wii Exclusive and not very well liked. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania supposedly launches for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. No release date has been set but we might learn about one in the near future.

