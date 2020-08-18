Intel reveals CPU roadmap for the next few years

With Intel losing ground in the microprocessing space due to their inability to compete in the 10nm and 7nm sector, it needs to find other methods of gaining ground. Specifically in proving its overall core performance while trying to still appeal to the gaming market, which is where most of these high performing CPUS tend to get the most traction.

At its big Architecture Day last week (as detailed in Forbes), the company revealed some new details of exactly where it is intending to focus its efforts over the next few years. That roadmap is needed given the complexity of all the different CPU versions and generations available currently, that leaves even the biggest computer enthusiast scratching their heads with which CPU is meant for what and why. Hopefully, these new details will make it easier for all of us to understand what’s on the horizon.

The roadmap certainly does make it easier to at least understand the different naming conventions and where the company is trying to go with its different technologies. With initial plans for a new 10nm chipset pushed out to possibly late next year or early 2022, there is a big need for them to try and fill the gap with other enhancements along the way.

Perhaps the biggest news is that Intel is working on a Willow Core CPU for this year as part of its Tyger Lake brand, which will provide a fairly significant graphical improvement – or so they claim – with up to 96 execution units, offering improvements in performance and efficiency compared to its current 11th Gen Graphics. The Xe architecture is split into three micro-architectures, catering for entry-level integrated graphics, mid-range, enthusiast, data centre and HPC exascale.

Intel also promised that next year’s Alder Lake processors that were delayed earlier this year will see a significant improvement in performance using 10nm transistor technology. These new chips will combine a Super MIM capacitor, which offers a five-fold increase in MIM capacitance, with a redesigned FinFET.

Intel claims that this SuperFin design will lower resistance and allow more current through the channel, boosting certain functions that require maximum performance, while reducing vdroop (the intentional loss in output voltage from a device as it drives a load) too.

If you want more technical details, you can read up about them here. The important thing though is that Intel is realising they need to up their game considerably in the processing space and is working on it. Even if things are delayed, they are still trying to map out the future.

